Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) Invests in Five Renewable Energy Projects in Australia and Europe

The deal continues and furtherly develops the DIF's strategy for investing in green and environmentally friendly projects, combining the sustainable development with investment beneficial for the common good.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Investment Fund (DIF), one of the world's largest independent international investment funds and asset managers, announced the deal of investment into five projects aimed to developing renewable energy sources in Australia and Europe.

Answering the challenges of the 21st century, DIF never limits itself to the traditional areas of investment and always builds its strategy around combining various investment fields, including traditional and innovative ones, to ensure sustainable income both from a long-term and short-term perspective. With that, now the fund is expanding its investment strategies, to include more environmentally friendly and clean technologies, whose importance will definitely rise in the future.

Details of the Investment

The projects that DIF will support, encompass various regions and communities:

Two of the start-ups are solar power plants for local communities of Australia , utilizing the unique weather conditions of the region to improve the energy supply in the area. The project will generate about 300 megawatts of solar energy in its initial stage.

, utilizing the unique weather conditions of the region to improve the energy supply in the area. The project will generate about 300 megawatts of solar energy in its initial stage. Two more projects will be developed in Europe . These are an innovative wind power plant in Germany and a solar power plant in Spain , which are expected to exceed 125 MW each.

. These are an innovative wind power plant in and a solar power plant in , which are expected to exceed 125 MW each. Another one is dedicated to improving energy storage methods. Ensuring safe and effective energy storage is the key part of expanding alternative energy sources. The energy storage with a capacity of 100 MW will be used along with the wind and solar power plants mentioned above.

The technological and geographical variety of the projects ensures, that they will develop and grow independently, thus increasing the stability of the potential profits.

The investment plans described above are a part of the long-term strategy of DIF to support promising and innovative research projects. "One of the core principles of DIF is investing into developing technologies, which will make people's lives better in the future, and will create a possibility for a safer and sustainable environment," – explains Ryan Smith, Head of Global Strategy and Investment Operations at DIF. – "With that notion, the fund announced the investment into five projects, united by the common goal – creating renewable energy sources, which will improve the environmental conditions on a local level and solve the problem of energy shortages. The rising prices for fossil fuels is another reminder, of why it is important to support the research and implementation of alternative energy production methods".

In 2021, the fund conducted the conference "Innovation Against Climate Change", dedicated specifically to this area, and there are plans to hold another conference next year. Supporting both theoretical development and practical implementations is an important part of the DIF investment strategy.

About Dubai Investment Fund (DIF)

Established in 2001, the Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) is one of the world's largest independent investment and asset management companies founded to effectively manage financial resources through diversification into new asset classes and growth oriented investments.

DIF engages in private equity, investment and asset management for 7,300+ private and institutional investors in 61 countries with $320+ billion in assets under management.

The DIF's structure is designed to operate at the highest levels of global investment. As a world-class investor and asset manager, DIF adheres to the strictest financial and commercial disciplines and has extensive experience investing in a range of economic sectors and various asset classes, including retail, manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, technology, media, real estate, listed securities, alternative assets and private equity in all major global markets. DIF seeks socially, economically and environmentally attractive investment opportunities and goes beyond short-term returns as company seeks balanced and sustainable growth to maximize long-term returns.

