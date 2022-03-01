Dubber announces cloud PCI compliance solution for Amazon Connect - Dubber PCI Comply

Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect is available globally for purchase today on the AWS Marketplace and through select Dubber global Service Provider and Contact Centre Solution partners

Deployed inline with Amazon Connect benefits, with rapid integration via API into the Dubber cloud platform

Agents and customers remain in contact throughout the entire payment process without ever exposing credit card information to each other

BARCELONA, Spain and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber) a leading global solution provider of Unified Call Recording & conversational intelligence today launched Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect. Dubber PCI Comply offers any business seeking to process credit card information a cost-effective and easy to deploy cloud-native solution to achieve efficient PCI DSS compliance for any communication modality on Amazon Connect, including contact centre, voice, IVR, and chat.

James Slaney: COO, Dubber: "Dubber's aim is to deliver products that focus on speed of delivery and scale of the cloud. With the release of 'Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect,' we've focussed on the key aspects and benefits of Amazon Connect for Service Providers, Enterprises and Contact Centres. Like Amazon Connect, Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect is driven by our innovative and simple API integration, providing the ability to deploy PCI compliance across an organisation immediately.

"Service providers, Amazon and contact centre solution providers, can now deliver highly differentiated PCI-compliant payments solutions globally. Backed by Dubber's proven cloud technology, support and carrier grade reliability, Dubber PCI Comply scales to address the needs of the smallest, or largest, call centre environments.

"With continued innovations like Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect, and Notes by Dubber we continue to innovate, delivering ever increasing opportunities for our partners - from service providers, contact centre solution providers and Amazon itself - to differentiate, increase revenue and drive retention. Inline with this, Dubber is continuing the innovation into PCI Comply, by expanding the supported platforms utilised by our Service Provider partners that have similar scale and integration abilities to Amazon Connect."

Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect masks the contact centre environment during transactions, including agents, enabling Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) obligations and requirements to be met. Served entirely from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dubber PCI Comply can be used by any sized organisation globally and integrates with all payment providers.

Slaney added: "PCI DSS compliance isn't satisfied because of the deployment of Amazon Connect alone. It is the instant Dubber PCI Comply is deployed. The moment you start processing credit card transactions, you need PCI Comply. Dubber PCI Comply eliminates the need for, or the possibility that, agents see or enter credit card data. We believe our innovative approach such as via Amazon Connect is the best and most secure way of ensuring PCI compliance.

"Too many businesses rely on pause and resume technologies as a method of preventing card payment data from being stored. However, pause and resume does not satisfy PCI DSS compliance and carries significant risk. Dubber PCI Comply prevents the transmission and storage of any card data for Amazon Connect customers eliminating PCI DSS risk and removing the burden of storing sensitive customer payment data while enabling best in class customer and agent experience."

Amazon Connect supports over 10 million contact centre interactions a day and is one of AWS's fastest-growing services.

How Dubber PCI Comply works:

Dubber PCI Comply for Amazon Connect for the end customer enables certified security and PCI-DSS compliant payments via voice calls, chat, and cloud-based communications platforms.

The customer wishes to make a payment using a credit or debit card, and the agent asks them to type in their payment card details leveraging DTMF (Dual Tone Multi Frequency) codes using their telephone keypad. If the customer cannot use their telephony keypad, the solution can capture the payment information by voice using speech recognition technology while still maintaining PCI compliance.

The agent remains engaged with the customers and the conversation, focusing on providing an excellent customer experience. As the customer enters their card details, the agent sees asterisks in real-time on the user interface.

The card information is captured within the Dubber PCI Comply solution before passing it onto the Payment Service Provider (PSP). The agent is notified once payment has been approved or rejected.

Without any payment card data to protect, businesses obligations to comply with PCI DSS are eliminated, risk reduced, without disruption to business workflows.

Dubber PCI Comply works with voice, IVR & chat

Available on the AWS Marketplace, prices start from £8.95 per user/month for PCI Comply for Connect and £11.49 per user/month for PCI Comply for Connect Plus.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer conversational recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

