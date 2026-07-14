DubClub Appoints DraftKings Veteran Ed Silva as CEO

Co-founder Lewis Burik transitions to President; company closes funding round to accelerate consumer product investment

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DubClub, the destination where sports handicappers ("cappers") and fans Win More Together, today announced the appointment of Ed Silva as Chief Executive Officer and the closing of a funding round from existing investors Uncork Capital, Renegade Partners, and Will Ventures.

From left to right: Andrew Daschbach, Co-Founder; Ed Silva, CEO; Lewis Burik, President

Silva, a product executive who was an early employee at DraftKings and spent a decade with the company, joins DubClub to lead its next phase of growth: building a world-class consumer experience that drives retention, engagement, and lasting platform value. Co-founder Lewis Burik transitions to President, focused on revenue and platform monetization, while co-founder Andrew Daschbach continues as Head of Creator Success.

The announcement comes as DubClub generates substantial momentum heading into the fall, with cappers and subscribers posting record activity on the platform during the 2026 World Cup. Cappers connected with subscribers on over 100,000 plays over the first few weeks of World Cup Games, with the highest performing cappers generating >50% ROI across World Cup Games.

Silva brings rare domain expertise to the role. As an early employee at DraftKings, he helped build the company from an early-stage startup into a market-leading consumer product in the United States, ultimately serving as VP of Product. Additionally, Silva spent time leading product at growth-stage marketplaces, including Nerdy, a platform for live online learning. Most recently, he has consulted with prediction-market startups, giving him an end-to-end view of how consumers engage with sports and how to build habit-forming products at scale.

"The DubClub team has built something genuinely rare, a trusted brand, a thriving creator economy, and a loyal subscriber base, said Ed Silva, CEO, DubClub. "I joined because the opportunity in front of us is massive. We've mastered the creator marketplace; now, we're focused on building the definitive consumer marketplace, where fans build lasting relationships with the creators they trust. By bringing winning cappers and subscribers closer together, we'll help fans win more, and creators build bigger, more successful businesses."

DubClub has already laid the groundwork for this new era. Over the past year, the company launched embedded odds comparison, allowing subscribers to shop lines without leaving the app, alongside in-app play tracking, performance tracking, and aggregation. Fans can follow picks in real time and measure results across any capper they follow. A new free play experience lowers the barrier for new subscribers to get started, while the Rewards Hub deepens engagement for loyalists. Verified Reviews and the Winner's Feed, which automatically surfaces winning plays as they happen, complete a product suite designed to make DubClub the most trusted, most useful destination in sports betting.

Silva's arrival accelerates an ambitious product roadmap. With a product leader who has built market-leading consumer experiences at this scale before, DubClub enters an exciting new era of growth.

The new financing, which includes reinvestment from existing investors, including Uncork Capital, Renegade Partners, and Will Ventures, will fuel continued investment in product, team, and the creator and fan community.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with DubClub and couldn't be more excited to welcome Ed Silva as CEO," said Tripp Jones, General Partner at Uncork Capital. "His deep product expertise and experience building market-leading consumer products at DraftKings make him the perfect leader for this next chapter. This reinvestment reflects our deep conviction in the company's vision, the strength of the team, and the massive opportunity ahead as they build the definitive consumer marketplace for sports fans."

"DubClub has built an incredible foundation over the past four years - thousands of successful cappers Winning More Together with millions of fans, Lewis Burik, Co-Founder and President, DubClub. "As we enter our next chapter, our primary focus is giving the cappers and fans we serve the truly epic product experience that they deserve. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ed to lead and accelerate that mission. While we're proud of our accomplishments over the past five years, it's clear that we are just getting started."

About DubClub:

DubClub is building the destination where cappers and fans Win More Together. By combining subscription tools, community engagement, and cutting-edge product innovation, DubClub empowers creators to build sustainable businesses and helps fans enjoy a richer sports betting experience.

Media Contact:

Mary Magnani, CodePR

[email protected]

SOURCE DubClub