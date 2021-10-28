DuBose Senior Insurance Marketing secures legacy and empowers agents by partnering with Integrity

As the third generation in his family to work in the insurance industry, Bubba DuBose brings a deep understanding of the needs and concerns of the senior market. DuBose Insurance provides health and life insurance products through a team of thousands of agents nationwide. Its philosophy of putting the customer first and creating authentic, personal relationships with its agents has resulted in steady growth during the company's more than 60 years in business.

"At Integrity, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with amazing people like Bubba who really love what they do," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Integrity understands the vital role agents play in helping Americans secure their health, wealth and legacy. The DuBose name holds an incredible reputation for service that Bubba's team lives up to every day. They've trained their agents to face challenges with optimism and perseverance. With Integrity's technology and resources now added to their toolkit, DuBose is poised to provide even better service, solutions and support to agents and clients. We can't wait to see them serve more Americans through this partnership, and we're excited to welcome Bubba and his team to Integrity."

"Given the long history of our company, legacy is very important to me, and Integrity provides a path for our family business to thrive for years to come," explained Bubba DuBose, President of DuBose Senior Insurance Marketing. "After meeting with the Integrity team, I found that Integrity's values of hard work, family and service matched my own. Integrity understands the importance of long-term relationships with agents and clients. By joining Integrity, our agents can reach more Americans and offer their clients a wider portfolio of products that match their needs. I'm so excited to join the Integrity family — this is the perfect fit for DuBose Insurance."

DuBose agents now have access to Integrity's end-to-end insurtech platform, which is innovating the insurance experience for all stakeholders. The Integrity platform includes extensive data insights, proprietary quoting and enrollment platforms, CRM, MedicareCENTER and product development. Partners also benefit from Integrity's centralized business services, which include IT, legal, accounting, human resources and a full-service marketing and advertising firm.

DuBose's expertise will be a welcome addition to the Integrity partner network of industry leaders, who collaborate on best practices and create solutions to market challenges. A partnership with Integrity also includes meaningful company ownership for DuBose Insurance employees through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about DuBose Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/DuBoseInsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About DuBose Senior Insurance Marketing

For over 60 years, DuBose Senior Insurance Marketing, headquartered in Florence, South Carolina, has specialized in providing health and life insurance products tailored for seniors, though they happily assist individuals of all ages with finding the ideal policy to suit their needs. They are a family-owned business founded in 1958 by Charles B. DuBose, Sr., and currently owned and operated by Charles B. "Bubba" DuBose, Jr. Their expansive agent network shares in their company's commitment to putting clients first. They are located throughout the Southeast, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Mississippi.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC