DUBUQUE TEAMSTERS DEMAND COUNTY OFFER WORKERS FAIR CONTRACT

DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a contract expiring July 1 for nearly 50 public sector workers in Dubuque County, Teamsters Local 120 has spent the last several weeks negotiating a new deal for members. In a blow to these essential workers, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have proposed a contract that would strip workers' contracts down and remove critical language about seniority, vacation time, and other benefits.

"The proposal from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is a non-starter," said John Klootwyk, Business Agent at Local 120. "It is shameful that a historically pro-union town like Dubuque is treating its municipal workers with such disrespect. The Teamsters remain committed to getting the absolute best contract for our members – and what the county is offering is not that."

Additionally, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has hired notorious union-busting law firm, Lynch Dallas out of Linn County, to negotiate this deal.

"We are disgusted that Dubuque County is using our taxpayer dollars to pay an anti-union law firm to strip our contracts," said Ken Thill, a 20-year veteran of the Dubuque County Roads Department and member of Local 120. "We play a key role in our community and deserve a contract that reflects our hard work. My co-workers and I are urging members of the Dubuque community to call the County Board of Supervisors and demand they offer us a fair contract. Our livelihoods and the well-being of our community depend on it."

Mediation between Local 120 and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is slated to begin on May 4.

Teamsters Local 120 represents nearly 12,000 members in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Local 120 represents workers at over 300 employers in both the private and public sector. For more information, visit teamsterslocal120.org/

