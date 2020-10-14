Ducati Claims Historic Race Win in MotoAmerica Superbikes at World-Famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The victory was first time since 2010 that a Ducati has won a Superbike Championship Race in the U.S. and, making the occasion even more special, the Indianapolis round of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship was intended to be a development test for the Warhorse HSBK Ducati New York team with their new Ducati Corse-supplied superbike.

Zanetti immediately made an impression in the first of the weekend's three Superbike races by running off the track while leading, only for the Ducati Corse test rider to miraculously find his way back onto the track and fight his way back for a debut podium spot in third place. In race two, Zanetti, clearly determined to show the full potential of the Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK, picked his moment to take the lead in the closing laps and powered the Ducati across the famous yard of bricks to finish in first place.

The weekend concluded in race three with another third-place finish, totaling three podiums and showing the incredible potential of the Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK against the fastest superbike teams in America.

Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati #87)

"In the end, it was an amazing weekend for me with three podiums and a victory, it's unbelievable," Zanetti beamed after race three. "I'm really happy, it was a great day. Thanks to Ducati for giving me the chance to race against the best riders in the United States, they are really World Championship level riders. I like the American people, so I hope to be back racing again more next year."

A native of Brescia, Italy, 33-year-old Zanetti is the official test rider for Ducati Corse and is riding in the MotoAmerica series for the Warhorse Racing HSBK Ducati New York team who recently commissioned Ducati Corse in Bologna, Italy, to build them a Panigale V4 R SBK for the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

The Warhorse HSBK Ducati New York Team will be back on track with Zanetti on the weekend of October 24 and 25 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the final round of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

SOURCE Ducati North America