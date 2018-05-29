Ducati North America To Auction First Maverick Custom Scrambler Motorcycle For Charity On June 2 In Las Vegas

On June 2, bids will be accepted at the auction, by telephone or online at the below link.

Scrambler Maverick by GRIME (Auction Lot S163)

Link: https://www.mecum.com/lots/LJ0618-328219/2017-ducati-scrambler-icon

The one-of-a-kind motorcycle was customized as part of Ducati's Maverick program, by prolific celebrity tattoo artist GRIME, known worldwide and with a tattoo waiting list in excess of three years. The motorcycle originated as a Scrambler Ducati Icon, the first model of Ducati's Scrambler brand, which is now the company's most successful model. It was artistically handcrafted through the forming of steel and aluminum in order to merge the world of motorcycling with that of tattooing, bringing together titans of separate industries for creative expression.

"We believe GRIME's art and style exemplifies a freedom of expression that embodies the spirit of motorcycling and that of the Scrambler brand," said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America. "He's used his uncapped creativity to design a masterpiece, which we're bringing to Las Vegas as a gift to the world of motorcycling and the Shriners Hospital for Children, whom GRIME has chosen as the recipient of the auction proceeds. It's our way of supporting Mavericks everywhere and helping the altruistic community that nurtures those Mavericks."

The Scrambler Maverick build was supported by his local Ducati dealership, Marin Speed Shop. GRIME's design consists of a custom-fabricated gas tank, tail and headlight, with paint influenced by the Italian Football Federation's colors and extensive re-wiring by Ducati master technician Max Mueller. Additional modifications include: fully-adjustable fork cartridges, Öhlins rear shock with remote pre-load and adjustable compression, Custom 2-1-2 Termignoni High-Mount Exhaust, custom seat, rear taillight from a Ducati 996, dual throttle body conversion, dashboard and an oil cooler from a Ducati Hypermotard.

A video was also produced by Ducati to showcase GRIME: http://scramblermaverick.com

