Ducati Opens Newest Exclusive Showroom in New York City

With more than 780 dealerships in 90 countries around the world, Ducati has extended its global reach to unprecedented levels, and Ducati New York promises to be a global beacon for the brand among the growing number of outposts the Italy-based manufacturer has recently established.

"The opening of this new Monobrand Ducati Store represents a further step forward in the process of continuous improvement of the quality of our network internationally," said Claudio Domenicali, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati. "Riders here are enthusiastic and passionate about their bikes, and the riding terrain is very diverse, from the urban landscape here in the city to the rural roads a few hours away. We feel this new showroom will be a location where motorcyclists of all skills can gather as a community, experience our new models in a fresh space, and head out to their favorite riding roads."

Strategically located at 155 6th Avenue in SoHo, Ducati New York was recently converted to an exclusive Ducati dealership, with a renovated showroom of more than 7,500 square feet at a fashionable address. The Manhattan showroom is redesigned to accommodate new models in an environment matching the Italian style and modern aesthetic of Ducati, with a comprehensive Ducati apparel display, dedicated Ducati accessories showroom, customer lounge, and refreshed Ducati service department.

Ducati New York is also the home of Scrambler Ducati, the free-spirited Ducati endorsed brand, with a dedicated Scrambler Camp featuring motorcycles, apparel and accessories inspired by Ducati's past but with modern technology and premium details.

"This new facility is giving us the chance to offer our customers the best service possible with a wide selection of Ducati's new offerings," said Steven Radt, General Manager and Owner of Ducati New York. "The location has always been easily accessible, right in the heart of the city, but now focused as an exclusive retailer we're fully invested in sharing our singular passion for the Ducati brand with loyal clients as well as new riders eager to join the Ducati family."

The 2018 Ducati lineup was on display during the event, including the new Scrambler 1100 and the flagship superbike, Panigale V4, which is the next evolution of Ducati's heritage, bringing racing technology to the streets.

Ducati has expanded into new motorcycle categories in recent years, with diverse offerings ranging in categories from touring bikes like the new Multistrada 1260 to the Monster 821 - which comes on the heels of the Monster's 25th anniversary in 2018. Ducati now offers 37 different models, ranging from Adventure, Touring, Sport & Fun, Lifestyle and Racetrack styles.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ducati-opens-newest-exclusive-showroom-in-new-york-city-300637087.html

SOURCE Ducati North America