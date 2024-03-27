DUCK® BRAND STUCK AT PROM® SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST KICKS OFF WITH A TWIST

24th Annual Contest Rewards Talented Teens with Biggest Prizes Yet

AVON, Ohio, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all crafty high schoolers! It's time to show off your unique skills and style by entering the 24th Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest. The friendly competition challenges college-bound high school students across the U.S. and Canada to handcraft their dream prom dress or tux using Duck Tape® for a chance to win sizable college scholarships.

Beginning on March 27th, students are invited to participate in the most rewarding Stuck at Prom® contest, yet.

"We have presented more than a half-million dollars in scholarship money over the course of two decades," said Kerry Haugh, Director of Product Marketing at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "This year, we're awarding bigger and better prizes for these talented Duck Tape® designers to further foster creativity and encourage participants to be bold and embrace their individuality."

Without further ado, here's what's new:

Grander Prizes: The Grand Prize has been bumped up from $10,000 to $15,000 for the most eye-catching Duck Tape ® design in each category – dress and tux – making it the grandest prize in the history of the contest.

The Grand Prize has been bumped up from to for the most eye-catching Duck Tape design in each category – dress and tux – making it the grandest prize in the history of the contest. Runner-Up Rewards: Runner-up rewards have increased from $500 to $1,000 for second, third and fourth place winners in each category. Plus, they'll receive Duck ® brand prize packs worth $100 .

Runner-up rewards have increased from to for second, third and fourth place winners in each category. Plus, they'll receive Duck brand prize packs worth . Cool New Categories: In addition to the above accolades, three of the top 10 finalists will receive a judges' choice award and another $1,000 . The honors include: Runway Worthy for the trendiest or most fashion-forward design and dazzling statement accessories Most Inspiring for the dress or tux with the most impressive why or how shared through a video or essay Trust E's Choice for the entry that is most favored by the judges, including the beloved face of Duck ® brand, Trust E. Duck

In addition to the above accolades, three of the top 10 finalists will receive a judges' choice award and another . The honors include:

Now through June 5, high school or home school students can submit their inspirational Duck Tape® prom attire and accessories at StuckAtProm.com.

On June 12th through June 19th, a panel of judges will select the Top 10 finalists—5 dresses and 5 tuxes—based on the following criteria: use of color, workmanship, originality, accessories and how Duck Tape® was used in the design. From June 26th through July 10th, the public can vote online to crown two Grand Prize winners, while the judges will determine the recipients of the special category awards. Winners will be announced around July 17th.

For more information about the 24th Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest and official rules, visit StuckAtProm.com.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity.

SOURCE Duck® Brand