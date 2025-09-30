Duck Creek Technologies Announces 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Accenture, Cognizant, Microsoft, Next Level Solutions, Snowflake and Xceedance Honored for Advancing Insurance Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies , the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced the winners of the company's third annual Partner of the Year Awards. Accenture , Cognizant , Microsoft , Next Level Solutions , Snowflake , and Xceedance were recipients of this year's Partner of the Year awards, which recognize the power of partnerships and their role in driving success across the P&C and general insurance ecosystem.

The 2025 Partner Award winners are:

Accenture has been recognized as Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Value Creation, an award that honors partners for developing reusable assets that drive customer value and operational efficiencies. This recognition highlights its ability to deliver strategic projects and drive innovation in the insurance industry. For example, Accenture plays a critical role in delivery execution across multiple key accounts, leveraging Duck Creek's latest solutions to help clients achieve measurable value and operational efficiencies through innovation, ultimately reinventing insurance industry solutions.





Cognizant received the Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Innovation award, which recognizes a partner who delivers exceptional value to customers through creative tooling, innovative processes, and strategic approaches. Cognizant led Duck Creek's first go-live on Policy Active Delivery (PAD) with FCCI Insurance Group, working closely with Duck Creek teams to successfully navigate the challenges of early PAD adoption. Throughout this implementation, Cognizant collaborated with Duck Creek to develop several new assets that streamlined PAD implementation processes and introduced significant operational efficiencies. In addition, Cognizant also accelerated HDFC ERGO General Insurance's digital transformation journey by implementing Retail Health Issuance through its coverage factory. This solution leveraged centralized rules, streamlined workflows, and supported integration with HDFC ERGO's portals, enabling faster product rollouts, enhanced customer experience, and improved straight through processing for India's leading private sector general insurer. Cognizant continues to collaborate on innovative/progressive use cases that serve as guidance toward the future of insurance and the art of possibilities.





Microsoft was awarded the Solution Partner of the Year. This award recognizes the partner whose comprehensive, sustained engagement with Duck Creek has driven significant product innovation, co-marketing initiatives, and sales growth. Microsoft's strategic collaboration is enabling Duck Creek to integrate AI capabilities into our product suite. High-impact Microsoft teams have collaborated with Duck Creek this year: the first supported a rapid prototype that became a marquee feature at Formation, while the second is currently engaged supporting development efforts to advance cutting-edge technology and transform conceptual agentic AI orchestration systems into practical reality. By embedding agentic AI experiences into critical workflows, Duck Creek is empowering our customers with transformative capabilities that will enhance every stage of the insurance lifecycle and deliver truly impactful solutions.





Next Level Solutions has been named Partner of the Year: North America for driving high-quality implementations and influencing new sales and go-to-market opportunities with leading P&C insurers. This award recognizes a partner who excels in joint go-to-market initiatives, consistently delivers Duck Creek solutions to customers across North America, and exceeds delivery adherence standards. Next Level Solutions (NLS) has also built a robust FY26 pipeline, set to drive significant new revenue and accelerate expansion across key market segments. Beyond their implementation excellence, NLS has demonstrated outstanding commitment to professional development and education. We congratulate Next Level Solutions for achieving both the Platinum and Golden Partner badges from Duck Creek University – a testament to their exceptional dedication to learning, enablement, and partnership excellence.





Snowflake has been honored with the Go-To-Market Solution Partner of the Year award, which recognizes solution partners who demonstrate excellence in collaborative marketing efforts that drive customer demand and enhance brand value for both organizations. Snowflake has proven to be an exceptional partner since our initial collaboration began. Duck Creek not only utilizes Snowflake as the foundational technology powering our next-generation data platform, Clarity, but also relies on it for critical internal systems like our EDNA data warehouse. This integration provides us with immediate access to comprehensive customer usage data and entitlement information. What sets Snowflake apart as a partner is their commitment to treating Duck Creek's challenges as their own while sharing in the company's successes.





has been honored with the award, which recognizes solution partners who demonstrate excellence in collaborative marketing efforts that drive customer demand and enhance brand value for both organizations. Snowflake has proven to be an exceptional partner since our initial collaboration began. Duck Creek not only utilizes Snowflake as the foundational technology powering our next-generation data platform, Clarity, but also relies on it for critical internal systems like our EDNA data warehouse. This integration provides us with immediate access to comprehensive customer usage data and entitlement information. What sets Snowflake apart as a partner is their commitment to treating Duck Creek's challenges as their own while sharing in the company's successes. Xceedance has been recognized as Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: International, second year in a row for excelling in joint go-to-market initiatives, delivering Duck Creek solutions to international customers, and consistently exceeding delivery adherence standards. Xceedance has demonstrated exceptional performance in the APAC region, successfully delivering the HDFC implementation with positive client feedback and providing outstanding work at RAA, where overall feedback has been equally positive. They have also played a pivotal role in the BHSI Australian implementation and have been instrumental in strengthening our client relationship. Additionally, Xceedance has been a key contributor to several new Duck Creek Reserve implementations internationally, further expanding our global footprint and market presence. In the Americas, Xceedance has supported Duck Creek reinsurance implementations, reinforcing our expertise in complex reinsurance system transformations and broadening our impact across the region.

"Our Partner of the Year Awards celebrate the exceptional organizations that share our commitment to transforming the insurance industry," said Sean Murphy, SVP of Customer and Partner Enablement, Duck Creek Technologies. "Accenture, Cognizant, Microsoft, Next Level Solutions, Snowflake and Xceedance have demonstrated outstanding dedication to delivering innovative solutions that help our mutual clients navigate an increasingly complex marketplace. These partnerships are fundamental to our mission of defining the future of P&C and general insurance, and we're proud to recognize their contributions to driving meaningful success across the entire ecosystem."

For more information about these award-winning Duck Creek partners, visit https://www.duckcreek.com/partner/ .

