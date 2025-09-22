Duck Creek Technologies Named a Leader Once Again in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced Duck Creek Technologies has been positioned again by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® "Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS P&C Insurance Core Platforms, North America." The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

"Duck Creek is committed to helping insurers modernize and innovate with the speed and flexibility they need," said Michael Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "Our SaaS platform delivers continuous upgrades and the operational insights that empower carriers to make smarter, more profitable decisions from underwriting to claims. We continue investing in AI to help insurers unlock insights, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experiences, while further expanding our full suite of leading solutions to accelerate time to value. Our recognition as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reinforces our mission to deliver technology that drives confident growth for insurers."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant SaaS for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Sham Gill, James Ingham, 18 September 2025

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

