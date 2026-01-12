Duck Creek Technologies Appoints Enterprise and AI Product Leader Jose Lazares as Chief Product Officer

Veteran AI and SaaS product executive to advance Duck Creek's AI-driven product strategy and platform innovation

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty P&C and general insurance, today announced the appointment of Jose Lazares as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Lazares will lead Duck Creek's global product organization, and play a central role in setting product and platform vision, advancing AI innovation, and turning strategic priorities into customer-focused roadmaps across its cloud platform.

Lazares brings more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and delivering cloud-based software platforms across SaaS, PaaS, and enterprise environments. He is widely recognized for leading applied AI initiatives that support intelligent decision-making, process automation, and enterprise-wide adoption while driving sustained revenue growth.

"Jose has spent his career building AI-driven platforms that help complex, regulated enterprises streamline processes and move faster," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "He has led large global teams, launched hybrid and agentic AI products, and successfully aligned product strategy with customer outcomes and business growth. As AI becomes a core driver of how insurers compete and operate, Jose's experience turning AI innovation into practical, trusted products will be critical to our next phase of growth."

Before joining Duck Creek, Lazares served as Chief Product Officer at Beyond Limits, where he led global product strategy and development across engineering, product management, user experience and customer operations. While overseeing a global team, he launched a low-code hybrid Agentic AI platform combining generative and symbolic AI to enable intelligent decisioning and process automation. He also drove enterprise adoption by developing strategic AI partnerships with global energy providers. Prior to his role at Beyond Limits, he served as the Chief Product Officer at Onna and held senior leadership roles at Intapp, Cisco, Oracle, and PeopleSoft.

"Duck Creek has earned the trust of insurers by delivering a scalable cloud platform for their most critical operations," said Lazares. "Agentic AI creates a clear opportunity to improve insight speed, accelerate decision-making and automate critical processes across the insurance lifecycle. I'm excited to work with the Duck Creek team and our amazing customers to deliver an Agentic Orchestration Platform for the Insurance industry that helps insurers adapt quickly and better serve their customers."

Lazares holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California Berkeley.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

