Duck Donuts® Launches Delicious, Shareable Donut Combinations topped with TWIX®

TWIX® Donuts and Frappe featuring TWIX® Available at All Locations Through June 30

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order® donuts, has created sweet treats made with TWIX® Cookie Bars that are twice as delicious when shared. Share the sweet experience of a warm, delicious donut topped with crunchy Shortbread cookie pieces, smooth caramel, and creamy chocolate with a friend. The TWIX® topping can be enjoyed in the recommended Caramel Cookie Dozen, Half Dozen, or in build-your-own combinations for a limited time through June 30.

Guests are invited to experience delicious, shareable combinations such as:

Duck Donuts Topped with TWIX® (PRNewsfoto/Duck Donuts Holdings)

Vanilla Caramel Delight topped with TWIX ® : Vanilla icing with chopped TWIX ® Cookie Bar and caramel drizzle

: Vanilla icing with chopped TWIX Cookie Bar and caramel drizzle Chocolate Delight topped with TWIX®: Chocolate icing with chopped TWIX® Cookie Bar

"We're delighted to create another delicious fan favorite, made with TWIX®," said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "This new lineup of flavors emphasizes our commitment to innovation as well as our passion for facilitating shared experiences and memories for our guests."

Duck Donuts is also featuring a delightful specialty beverage topped with TWIX® for guests to enjoy. The Caramel Cookie Frappe is a caramel cookie flavored frappe topped with whipped cream, chopped TWIX® Cookie Bar, and caramel and dark chocolate drizzles.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

ABOUT DUCK DONUTS

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 150 locally owned and operated shops across 25 states, Puerto Rico and international locations in Bangkok, Thailand; Edmonton, Alberta; Burlington, Ontario; Doha, Qatar; Lahore, Pakistan; Cairo, Egypt. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.

SOURCE Duck Donuts Holdings