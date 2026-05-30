Ducks Unlimited Completes Historic $4.06 Billion Campaign

DU's most ambitious conservation campaign in history blows past its goal, while delivering generational impact for North America's wetlands and waterfowl

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MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (DU) announced the historic close of "Conservation for a Continent. Our Wetlands. Our Legacy.", the most ambitious conservation campaign ever undertaken for North America's wetlands and waterfowl. Revealed at DU's 89th Annual National Convention in Tampa, the campaign raised an unprecedented $4.06 billion for habitat restoration.

The $4.06 billion raised has already been channeled into landscape-level conservation work across North America to safeguard breeding grounds, migration corridors, and wintering habitats that waterfowl and wildlife depend on.

"What our supporters have accomplished is nothing short of remarkable. In a time when our nation's wetlands and grasslands face enormous pressure, our donors and volunteers stepped forward with generosity and conviction," says DU CEO Adam Putnam. "Because of them, millions of acres will continue to filter our water, protect our communities and provide habitats for hundreds of species, including the waterfowl that are central to our hunting traditions and heritage."

Leaders also celebrated 20 million collective acres conserved, one million annual acres of conservation recorded for the third consecutive year, and over 26 trillion gallons of water conserved across landscapes since 1937. These milestones reflect the dedication of DU's volunteers, donors, partners, and supporters who made this vision a reality.

As DU closes this landmark chapter, "Conservation for a Continent. Our Wetlands. Our Legacy." demonstrated that the conservation community's capacity to deliver results for wetlands and waterfowl knows no limits. The dollars raised and acres conserved are not just numbers; they are supporting living landscapes that will sustain waterfowl and wildlife, provide clean water and flood protection for communities, and offer outdoor experiences for hunters and nature enthusiasts for generations to come.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands, and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 20 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU's projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife, and people in all 50 states. Learn more at www.ducks.org

Media Contact:

Parker Williams, director of communications | Ducks Unlimited

[email protected] | (251) 404-9444

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited, Inc.