Ducktrap Ignites Flavor with Trendy New Hot Honey Smoked Salmon Range

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducktrap, a leader in premium smoked seafood, is turning up the heat with its boldest innovation yet: a brand-new Hot Honey flavor that's perfectly poised to wow consumers and retailers alike. Hot honey—celebrated for its irresistible blend of sweet warmth and gentle spice—has become one of the hottest flavor trends sweeping the food world, from wings to cocktails. Now, Ducktrap brings this crave-worthy sensation to its iconic smoked salmon lineup, proving that tradition and trend can come together deliciously.

Ducktrap's Hot Honey Atlantic Salmon, now available in two smoked varieties: silky cold smoked and flaky smoke roasted. Hot Honey Smoke Roasted Atlantic Salmon proudly carries the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal, a trusted mark of quality that reflects its exceptional taste and craftsmanship.

Introducing Hot Honey Cold Smoked Atlantic Salmon (4 oz) and Hot Honey Smoke Roasted Atlantic Salmon (6 oz) — two distinct formats designed to satisfy every culinary craving. The silky, delicate texture of the cold smoked salmon pairs beautifully with the bold, flaky smoke-roasted portions, offering versatile options for everything from elegant appetizers to everyday meals. Both are carefully crafted with Ducktrap's signature four-wood smoking blend—apple, cherry, maple, and oak—creating a complex, layered flavor profile that's elevated by the perfect balance of hot honey's sweet heat.

"Hot honey is not just a passing fad—it's a flavor revolution that's reshaping how people enjoy their food," said Diana Dumet, Senior Director of Marketing & Category at Mowi CP of Americas. "At Ducktrap, we couldn't resist jumping on this trend to create something truly special for our fans. These new Hot Honey smoked salmon options bring exciting, fresh energy to a beloved classic, offering convenience and incredible taste that consumers and chefs will love."

Both products are fully cooked, portioned for easy use, and ready to inspire creativity in the kitchen. The Hot Honey Smoke Roasted Atlantic Salmon has even earned the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal, a mark of quality that assures consumers of its superior taste and craftsmanship.

Retailers looking to tap into this hot new innovation and bring the perfect blend of sweet and spicy to their seafood offerings should act fast—Ducktrap's Hot Honey smoked salmon is ready to make waves.

To help consumers make the most of this exciting new Hot Honey smoked salmon, Ducktrap has also launched a few recipe videos on YouTube. These easy-to-follow tutorials showcase creative ways to enjoy both the Cold Smoked and Smoke Roasted varieties—perfect for everything from quick snacks to impressive entertaining dishes. By providing delicious inspiration and practical ideas, Ducktrap is empowering home cooks and food enthusiasts to bring the bold, trendy flavor of Hot Honey into their kitchens with confidence and flair.

Recipe 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxC02LMZiuA

Recipe 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGY4T0ByOvU

For more information on Ducktrap and its full range of smoked seafood products, visit the website and follow on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Notes to editors

About Ducktrap

Over 40 years, Ducktrap River of Maine has gone from two workers to 100+ employees. What started as a small trout farm selling to local businesses has blossomed into a full scale 125,000 sq. ft. smoked seafood campus. Today all four of our brands (Ducktrap, Kendall Brook, Winter Harbor, Spruce Point) are sold across the United States.

https://ducktrap.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ducktrapriverofmaine/

https://www.instagram.com/ducktrapriverofmaine/

https://www.youtube.com/@ducktrap

https://uk.pinterest.com/ducktrapsince1978/

About the Good Housekeeping Seal

The Good Housekeeping Seal is a widely recognized emblem of quality assurance, backed by the rigorous testing of the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI). Products that earn the Seal have been evaluated for performance and reliability, offering consumers an extra layer of confidence in their purchases.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/

For media enquiries:

Kathryn Hudson-Melians

Trade Marketing Manager

Mowi CP of Americas

Phone: 305-794-5420

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mowi USA