Mowi CP of Americas Makes a Bold Return to Seafood Expo North America 2026 with a Reimagined Booth, New Products, and a Fresh Look for the Future

BOSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mowi CP of Americas, a subsidiary of Mowi, the world's largest producer of farm-raised salmon, is set to make waves once again at Seafood Expo North America (SENA) 2026 with its most ambitious presence yet. Returning for another year to the industry's premier North American seafood event, Mowi will unveil a completely redesigned booth experience, showcase category-leading innovations, and preview a major packaging transformation across its MOWI, Ducktrap, and Marine Harvest by Mowi brands.

Located in a prime, hard-to-miss position on the show floor, Mowi CP of Americas' 1,600-square-foot booth (Booth #217) has been thoughtfully designed in collaboration with top booth architects and designers. The new space brings Mowi's brand vision to life with interactive features to explore, expanded seating for deeper conversations, and dedicated areas highlighting retail, foodservice, and culinary innovation.

At SENA 2026, attendees will experience the full breadth of Mowi CP of Americas' portfolio — from trusted core product lines to exciting newness across fresh, smoked, and frozen salmon. The booth will spotlight:

Beyond the booth, Mowi CP of Americas will take center stage at the Food Innovation Pavilion, where for the first two days of the show, guests can taste innovation firsthand. Celebrity Chef George Duran will prepare a curated menu featuring MOWI and Ducktrap products, including standout items such as the MOWI Fjord Salmon Burger and Ducktrap's Hot Honey Cold Smoked Salmon, Hot Honey Smoke Roasted Salmon and Lightly Smoked Salmon.

Throughout the show, Mowi CP of Americas will reinforce its commitment to sustainability through Leading the Blue Revolution, Mowi's global strategy focused on responsible farming, high food standards, innovation, and feeding a growing population with healthy, sustainable protein.

"Seafood Expo North America is where our brands, our people, and our ambition truly come together," said Diana Dumet, Senior Director of Marketing & Category, Mowi CP of Americas. "This year, we're raising the bar with a completely new booth experience, exciting product innovations, and a bold new packaging direction that signals where we're headed next. From retail to foodservice, from trusted favorites to trend-forward flavors, SENA 2026 is our opportunity to show how Mowi CP of Americas continues to lead with purpose, creativity, and passion for great salmon."

Seafood Expo North America 2026 takes place at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, March 15–17, 2026.

Visit Mowi CP of Americas at Booth #217.

For full details and program listings, visit https://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america/.

About Mowi

Mowi is the world's leading producer of sustainable farm-raised salmon, dedicated to delivering the highest quality seafood products with an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. With operations in 26 countries, Mowi is at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture, producing premium salmon known for its exceptional flavor, texture and nutritional value.

Learn more about Mowi and its full range of products at https://mowisalmon.us/products/.

About Ducktrap

Over 40 years, Ducktrap River of Maine has gone from two workers to 100+ employees. What started as a small trout farm selling to local businesses has blossomed into a full scale 125,000 sq. ft. smoked seafood campus. Today all four of our brands (Ducktrap, Kendall Brook, Winter Harbor, Spruce Point) are sold across the United States.

