Duct Air Quality Sensors Market size to grow by USD 84.54 million during 2022-2027, Growing awareness of indoor air quality to drive the growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

20 Oct, 2023, 01:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The duct air quality sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 84.54 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Type (Multi-gas monitor and Single-gas monitor), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duct Air Quality Sensors Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duct Air Quality Sensors Market 2023-2027

The growing awareness of indoor air quality drives the duct air quality sensors market. People learn about the harmful effects of indoor pollutants, and thus, it is increasingly recognized that indoor air can be more polluted than outdoor air. This leads to inadequate ventilation, construction materials, and indoor activities. Furthermore, the awareness is spreading to residential, commercial, and industrial areas, which is driving the demand for effective IAQ solutions. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the duct air quality sensors market during the forecast period. 

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the duct air quality sensors market: Airflow Developments Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Building Automation Products Inc., CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., EC Products Ltd., Fr. Sauter AG, FuehlerSysteme eNET International GmbH, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Greystone Energy Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, S and S Regeltechnik GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., Testo SE and Co. KGaA, Thermokon Sensortechnik GmbH, Tongdy Sensing Technology Corp., Vaisala Oyj, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE and Co. KG, and Andivi d.o.o.
  • Duct Air Quality Sensors Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.67% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The increasing adoption of smart building solutions is an emerging duct air quality sensors market trend.
  • A combination of sensors, data analytics, automation, and connectivity systems is used by smart building solutions in order to create a responsive smart building environment.
  • These solutions integrate sensors with building management systems and IoT platforms, which enables real-time monitoring of indoor air quality parameters such as pollutants, temperature, humidity, and ventilation rate.
  • Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the duct air quality sensors market during the forecast period.

Challenges

  • The complexity of air quality assessment challenges the growth of the duct air quality sensors market.
  • A multitude of dynamic factors affect the indoor air quality. These factors include various pollutants, temperature, humidity, ventilation rates, and occupant activities.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample 

Keg Segments:

The non-residential segment is significant during the forecast period. A wide range of economic sectors, industries, educational institutions, and public spaces are covered in this segment. These spaces are most heavily affected by the performance of ambient air quality; the non-residential segment plays a pivotal role in the global adoption of duct air quality sensors. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Related Reports:

The automotive cabin air quality sensor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 299.07 million. 

The Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Solution Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13.21 billion. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Valeo SA, Continental AG and ams OSRAM AG, and many more - Technavio

Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Valeo SA, Continental AG and ams OSRAM AG, and many more - Technavio

The automotive adaptive front lighting system market is estimated to grow by USD 2.84 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.07%. The...
Optoelectronics Market size to grow by USD 30.64 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Optoelectronics Market size to grow by USD 30.64 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The "optoelectronics market by component (LED, /image sensors, laser diode, optocouplers, and others), end-user (consumer electronics, automotive,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.