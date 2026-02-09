Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association Welcomes David L. Billings, P.E. as Regional Engineer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association welcomes David L. Billings, P.E., who joins as a Regional Engineer. With nearly three decades of experience in civil engineering and a strong record of leadership in the water and wastewater sector, Billings brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to sustainable infrastructure to the organization.

"David's nearly 30 years of experience in water and wastewater engineering, combined with his strategic approach to infrastructure planning, will be invaluable in promoting the many benefits of Ductile iron pipe for communities looking to safeguard their drinking water for generations," said DIPRA President David Cole.

"David brings not just technical expertise, but a deep understanding of how infrastructure decisions affect entire communities," said DIPRA Vice President of Technical Resources Gregg Horn, P.E. "His commitment to sustainable infrastructure and proactive planning aligns perfectly with our mission to help utilities make the smartest decisions to invest in the most resilient, strongest, and long-lasting pipe available to drinking water systems."

Billings recently worked as the Kentucky Operations Leader for Cannon & Cannon, Inc, where he broadened his experience to include business development as well as fostering community relationships for utilities and infrastructure, transportation, civil, environmental, and construction related services. Prior to that, Billings was Director of Water and Chief Water Engineer at the Frankfort Electric and Water Plant Board, where he oversaw the Engineering, Treatment, and Distribution water departments. In this role, he led the development of strategic water division goals, negotiated water supply agreements, secured project funding through loans and grants, and advised both executive leadership and board members on critical infrastructure and regulatory issues.

A registered Professional Engineer in Kentucky and Tennessee, Billings is an active member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers (KSPE), and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tennessee Technological University and is widely recognized for his collaborative approach to solving complex infrastructure challenges.

With his strategic mindset and passion for collaboration, Billings is poised to make an immediate impact at DIPRA and help drive long-term health, safety, and innovation for water utilities.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)