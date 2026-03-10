Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association Inducts Alma, Quebec, to Century Club

Century Club Honors Strength, Resilience of Cast Iron Pipes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) welcomes the City of Alma, Quebec (Canada) to its prestigious Century Club, recognizing more than 100 years of reliable service from the community's cast iron drinking water infrastructure.

DIPRA Regional Director, Canada, Sam Ghosn (second from right) presents a certificate inducting the City of Alma, Quebec (Canada) into DIPRA's Century Club, honoring the resilience of cast iron water infrastructure. Also pictured, from the left are, Styve Gagnon, sales representative of BCM products, a distributor of Canada Pipe in Saguenay region of Quebec; Marc André Lachance, engineer and technical coordinator for the city of Alma; Frédéric Tremblay, Public Works coordinator.; To the right of Ghosn is Maxime St-Onge, sales representative for Québec East for McWane Canada.

"The city of Alma's induction into the Century Club is a testament to the enduring strength of cast iron and the vision of the leaders who chose a material designed to last for generations, not decades," said DIPRA President David Cole. "For more than 100 years, these pipes have quietly delivered safe, clean drinking water to homes and businesses. That is an extraordinary record of performance."

The Century Club honors municipalities across Canada and the United States whose cast iron pipes have demonstrated exceptional durability, performance, and resilience over a century or more of continuous service. Membership reflects not only the quality of the material, but also the foresight of civic leaders who invested in infrastructure built to last. Across North America, many cast iron water systems installed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries remain in operation, forming the backbone of modern water distribution networks.

The section of 150 mm pipe being honored was originally installed in 1925 and remains in service today. The city has approximately 1,110 m (~3,640 feet) of 150mm and 200mm cast iron pipes in its water system, underscoring the long-term value of investing in proven materials.

"Strong infrastructure is the foundation of a strong community," said Frederic Trembley, Public Works Coordinator for the city of Alma. "Being recognized by DIPRA affirms that generations before us made smart, responsible investments that continue to benefit our residents every single day."

Cast iron pipe became widely used in municipal water systems beginning in the 1800s, valued for its structural integrity and ability to withstand internal pressure and external loads. Today's modern Ductile iron pipe builds on that legacy, offering even greater strength, flexibility, and longevity.

"The Century Club is about celebrating infrastructure that stands the test of time," Cole said. "In an era when communities are grappling with aging systems, the city of Alma shows what is possible when quality materials and thoughtful engineering come together."

A commemorative plaque was presented to city officials by DIPRA Regional Director, Canada, Sam Ghosn to mark the occasion and recognize the city's commitment to resilient, long-lasting water infrastructure.

The Cast Iron Pipe Century Club was organized in 1947 to publicly recognize water utilities with Cast Iron mains that have provided service for 100 years or more. There are more than 550 water utilities in the United States and more than 35 water utilities in Canada that are members of DIPRA's Century Club. DIPRA also sponsors a Sesquicentennial Club, of which 27 utilities in the U.S. and five (5) in Canada, are known to have had cast iron pipelines in service for more than 150 years.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

