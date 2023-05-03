Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2023: Rise of the Middle Class Population Bolsters Growth

May 03, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market to Reach $146.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems estimated at US$95.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$146.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Split Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$118.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Window Air Conditioner Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems - A Prelude
- Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market on a Rapid Growth Path
- Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Split System - Accounting for the Largest Share
- Residential Buildings - The Most Widely used Application Market
- Asia-Pacific: The Largest Regional Market
- Rise of the Middle Class Population to Benefit Growth of Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems
- Growing Urbanization Propels the Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market
- Innovations in Air Conditioning Market Spur Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
