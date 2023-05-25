Ductor and TotalEnergies form JV to develop, build and operate a pipeline of biogas and organic fertilizer projects

News provided by

Ductor Oy

25 May, 2023, 06:31 ET

HELSINKI and ZURICH, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ductor, a leading circular biotechnology company within biogas and organic fertilizers, and TotalEnergies, the global multi-energy company, today announce a new commercial and financial partnership with joint development of production facilities and TotalEnergies equity ownership in Ductor.

Continue Reading
Bernard and Oliver
Bernard and Oliver

The two companies have agreed to form a joint venture to co-develop and jointly invest in 15 to 20 anaerobic digestion facilities targeting nitrogen rich feedstocks and organic waste from the agricultural sector and turning this into sustainable organic fertilizers and renewable natural gas.

The facilities will utilize Ductor's unique and proprietary circular biotechnology already in use at Ductor's operational plants in Germany and Mexico, capable of processing highly untapped waste streams from the poultry and aquaculture industries, that will help solve today's environmental challenges in the agri-food sector. The priority geographies for delivering these joint venture projects are the US and Europe.

"Ductor has identified a significant opportunity pipeline for future biogas and sustainable organic fertilizer plants ready for development and commercialization, and the partnership with TotalEnergies will allow us to move forward with executing that pipeline and towards the construction of the first integrated fertilizer and biogas project," said CEO of Ductor Bernard C. Fenner.

In the joint venture, Ductor will be responsible for screening opportunities, securing land, feedstock, engineering, obtaining permits, and conducting feasibility studies. TotalEnergies will actively participate in the development, construction, and operational phase, as well as being the off taker of all produced renewable natural gas and its associated environmental attributes. Ductor will off-take and market the specialty fertilizers such as liquid nitrogen fertilizers produced at the facilities. The product has been registered for use in organic farming by the CDFA – California Department of Food and Agriculture in October 2021.

"We are pleased to partner with Ductor, a young company with an innovative pre-treatment technology that will enable us to develop new biomethane production projects, using organic waste that is currently not, or only slightly, reused. By accelerating the biogas chain, this technology contributes directly to the energy transition and to TotalEnergies' ambition of producing 20 TWh of biogas worldwide by 2030," said Olivier Guerrini, Vice President, Biogas at TotalEnergies.

"We live in times where local energy production; food security and global warming are essential topics for everyone. Ductor's truly circular solution for repurposing high-grade organic residues into energy and fertilizer is part of the answer. The global market for organic fertilizer and biogas is expected to grow strongly in the years to come – and the market potential is virtually endless," Bernard C. Fenner added.

TotalEnergies acquires a stake in Ductor

In addition, with the formation of the joint venture, TotalEnergies has acquired a 20% stake in Ductor. VP of biogas in TotalEnergies, Olivier Guerrini, will join the Board of Ductor.

"We are excited about welcoming TotalEnergies as a shareholder in Ductor, in addition to being partners in the Joint Venture. Not only does it strengthen our foundation significantly, but it is also a great endorsement of the potential in Ductor's team and our technology. We are also looking forward to Olivier Guerrini, with his broad experience and deep biogas industry insights and competence, will join our Board," said Bernard C. Fenner.

TotalEnergies and biogas
TotalEnergies is a leading company in the European biogas segment with production capacity of 1.1 TWh. The Company aims to become a major player in the international market by joining forces with leading partners such as Clean Energy, Veolia, and Ductor. It is active across the entire value chain, from project development to marketing of this renewable gas and its byproducts, including biofertilizers and bioCO2. TotalEnergies aims to produce 20 TWh per year by 2030, equivalent to the average annual gas demand of four million French consumers and a reduction in CO2 emissions of around four million tons.

About Ductor | www.ductor.com
Ductor started in 2009 with the ambitious aim to create a solution that would help solve today's environmental challenges in the energy and agriculture sector. Today we build, own, and operate microbiological turnkey facilities, turning high nitrogen feedstocks and organic waste from the agricultural sector into sustainable fertilizers and biogas. With two plants in Mexico and Germany and numerous projects in the pipeline, we can prove that we are able to live up to our purpose: We are unlocking bio-resources to make food sustainable and energy clean.

Follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/ductor-corp/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085431/Ductor_Oy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085432/Ductor_Oy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ductor Oy

Also from this source

Ductor and TotalEnergies form JV to develop, build and operate a pipeline of biogas and organic fertilizer projects

Ductor and TotalEnergies form JV to develop, build and operate a pipeline of biogas and organic fertilizer projects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.