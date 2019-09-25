Duda Raises $25M to Provide Website-as-a-Service to Digital Agencies and SaaS Platforms

PALO ALTO, California, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duda , a leading web design platform for digital agencies and SaaS platforms, today announced it has raised a $25 million growth equity round from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE). This round brings the total amount raised to date to $50 million. The financing will be used to accelerate sales and marketing efforts and continue growing the R&D team based in Israel.

Duda has developed highly-tailored tools that are integrated into its website building platform to enable professional website designers and digital agencies to increase efficiency and more effectively collaborate both internally and with their customers. Web professionals who have moved from WordPress to Duda report a 50% reduction in site build times. Additionally, Duda provides a white-label Website-as-a-Service solution for SaaS companies enabling them to offer website design capabilities deeply integrated with their technology for SMB customers. Duda is working with a number of leading SaaS companies across multiple industries, including hotel and property management, fashion and beauty, CRM and digital marketing.

"While the Susquehanna team and I were initially impressed with the product, it wasn't until we started speaking with customers that we realized just how powerful the platform is for the thousands of web professionals it serves. Time and again, customers told us that Duda catalyzed the growth of their agencies," said Noa Wolfson, Investor at SGE. "The ability to have all site building and client management needs on a centralized, and more importantly, secure, platform saves web professionals time and money." Noa Wolfson has joined the company's Board of Directors in conjunction with the investment alongside existing investors Oren Zeev and Pitango Venture Capital.

"We are very familiar with the frustration many web professionals experience daily due to the lack of suitable web design platforms. Our team has developed a product that integrates all of the components needed for professional-grade web design to effectively serve digital agencies and SaaS platforms and allow them to scale their business," said Itai Sadan, Co-Founder and CEO of Duda. "This funding is a milestone on our journey and we are thrilled to welcome SGE onboard to help us succeed in achieving our mission."

"We have seen tremendous growth in the past year and this investment will really help us expand the business and boost development to continuously meet our customers' specialized needs," said Amir Glatt, Co-Founder and CTO of Duda.

Duda's platform has gone through significant expansion over the years, transforming from a website builder to a comprehensive solution for agencies, SaaS platforms, YPs and hosters, which include differentiated features such as:

Widget Builder makes it possible for companies to integrate their technology as widgets inside Duda's site builder with very minimal coding. Extensive APIs enable seamless integration of the Duda platform with third-party solutions and data sources, and also programmatically invoke different capabilities of the site builder without the need for a user interface.

Asset Sharing gives web designers the option to save templates, sections and widgets they have built, giving anyone on their team the ability to use them for future site builds.

About Duda

Duda is the leading web design platform for all companies that offer web design services to small businesses. The Company serves all types of customers, from freelance web professionals and digital agencies, to the largest hosting companies, SaaS platforms and online publishers in the world.

Loaded with powerful team collaboration and client management tools, the Duda platform enables the building of feature-rich, responsive websites at scale. Every Duda website is automatically optimized for Google PageSpeed and great out-of-the-box SEO.

Duda has partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry, including Thryv, Hibu, Italiaonline, 1&1 Ionos, UOL, Sensis, Publicar, Solocal, Telstra, Broadly and Shore. The Company was founded in 2009 by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About SGE

Susquehanna Growth Equity is an entrepreneur-centric growth equity fund with flexible capital and time horizons. We are focused on software, information services and internet companies, and to date have invested over $1.5bn in market leading companies such as Credit Karma, iCIMs, Payoneer and Outbrain.

All of our capital comes from Susquehanna International Group (SIG) , one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms. We are proud to be a part of one of the biggest bootstrapped, entrepreneurial success stories in the world.

