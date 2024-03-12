DUDE Wipes recognized on Bain & Company's 2024 Insurgent Brands list

Bain's list identifies the fast-moving consumer goods companies reshaping their categories

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DUDE Wipes has been named to Bain & Company's 2024 Insurgent Brands list, which identifies companies disrupting their fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories in the US. DUDE Wipes is one of 97 brands to make this year's list.

"Making this list is just further evidence that our mission to educate consumers that wet DUDE Wipes cleans better than dry toilet paper is resonating with consumers," said Jeffrey Klimkowski, Co-founder of DUDE Wipes.

Bain & Company 2024 Insurgent Brands List badge

Bain & Company defines insurgent brands as those that generate more than $25 million of annual revenues in tracked channels, have grown more than 10 times their category's average growth rate over the last five years, and maintained at least 10% growth over last two years, while remaining independent or having been acquired by a large consumer packaged goods company only within the last two years.

DUDE Wipes says the secret to their success is through disruptive innovation and strong consumer engagement in the stale toilet tissue category.

"After one try, consumers know our extra large flushable wipes clean better than dry toilet paper. That coupled with strong consumer engagement with the DUDE Wipes brand which uses humor and boldness to create trust changes consumer habits," Klimkowski said.

"Every year the Insurgent brands we identify provide insight into where innovative and disruptive growth is happening in the sector," said Charlotte Apps, executive vice president of Bain's Consumer Products practice. "At a time when many scale incumbents have reached their limits on price increases and volumes have stagnated, the insurgents on our list prove that a return to volume-driven growth will require a refocus on meaningful consumer-centric value propositions and strong velocities at the shelf. Looking forward we expect these insurgents to continue to capture a greater share of category growth."

Being recognized with 96 other brands growing at least 10 times faster than their peers is an honor and it is only pushing DUDE Wipes to continue revolutionizing the toilet paper space.

"We believe consumers hire DUDE Wipes to do one job and that is to deliver a better clean than dry toilet paper alone. This is why we remain solely focused on the continued disruption of the dry toilet paper category and delivering solutions for consumers that washes away the stuff that dry toilet paper leaves behind," Klimkowski said. "As part of this focus, we are proud to announce the launch of our new extra large flushable wipe with Odor Eliminating Technology that will be sold in more than 2,000 Walmart stores this coming May. The new wipe will not only deliver a better clean than dry toilet paper, but also long-lasting odor elimination to provide consumers with The Best Clean, Pants Down!"

About DUDE Wipes

DUDE is one of the fastest-growing men's hygiene companies in the U.S., started by three lifelong friends out of Chicago in 2012. Their flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is in over 15,000 stores nationwide (Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway & HEB). In 2015 DUDE Products appeared on ABC's show Shark Tank, where they received an investment deal from Mark Cuban and have grown to become one of the most successful Shark Tank companies of all-time.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

SOURCE DUDE Wipes