Due to Rising Prevalence of Cancer in U.S., Cancer Therapy Market Showing Rapid Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer therapy market looks like it will continue trend to continue its growth, worldwide. Cancer therapies are drugs that block the growth and proliferation of cancer, by interfering with specific molecules, such as DNA or proteins, which are involved in the growth or expansion of cancerous cells. These therapies include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy. The global cancer therapy market, which, according to recent reports, was valued at USD $136,254.35 million in 2018, is estimated to be valued at USD million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.37% stated in a report from Mordor Intelligence. The industry report on the global cancer therapy market by Mordor Intelligence discussed the reasons for their projects, including: "Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs), increasing government initiatives for cancer awareness, rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, and strong R&D initiatives from key players. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX), Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC), Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU).

According to the report, the therapy segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 9.68% through 2024. Targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. The report added: "North America currently dominates the market for cancer therapy and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of cancer therapy. The United States holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the rising prevalence of cancer in the country. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, 1.6 million people suffered from cancer, and around 0.5 million people died from cancer. This figure indicates that the prevalence of cancer is rapidly increasing in the United States.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

(NASDAQ:MBRX)

BREAKING NEWS

: Moleculin Biotech, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors, today announced its sponsored research at MD Anderson Cancer Center has resulted in the filing of a new patent on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center covering the combination of its immune-stimulating/transcriptional-modulator, WP1066, with well-known immune checkpoint inhibitors.

"We had previously announced preliminary preclinical data showing beneficial therapeutic effect from WP1066 when used in combination with PDL-1 and CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibitors in pancreatic cancer models," commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin's Chairman and CEO. "We are pleased to report the filing of a patent on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center for this new discovery that opens new potentially effective approaches to utilize check point inhibitors for treatment of pancreatic cancer and other types cancers that are unresponsive to current immunotherapies. These studies were supported by our sponsored research agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center. Pursuant to the terms of our Sponsored Research Agreement, we intend to add this to our already diverse list of technology licenses."

Read this and more news for MBRX at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mbrx/

Other recent developments in the biotech industry include:

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) and Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. ("CCP Holdings") announced on September 12, 2019, that it has reached an agreement to acquire Fibrocell Science, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company focused on transformational autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissue diseases.

With the resources of CCP Holdings' subsidiary, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Castle Creek"), a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare, serious or debilitating dermatologic conditions, Fibrocell's gene therapy platform can be advanced into additional areas of high, unmet need with the potential to develop multiple, promising new therapies.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) closed up over 27% on this past Friday at $1.15 trading over 8.3 Million shares by the market close. Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company's Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

The Company's product pipeline includes two product candidates in clinical trial stages: Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa, or AP-CD/LD, which is in late-stage Phase 3 development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients, and AP-cannabinoids, an Accordion Pill to deliver either or both of the primary cannabinoids contained in Cannabis sativa, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for various pain indications.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) recently announced findings from a retrospective analysis of Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) that showed the cost per response of Acthar Gel when used as a late-line treatment was lower than other late-line treatments, including plasmapheresis (PMP) and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), for multiple sclerosis (MS) relapses in adults. In the analysis, response was defined as no additional relapse treatments or procedures within 30 days, and cost of care was defined to include MS-related inpatient and outpatient treatment and medication costs.

Acthar Gel is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for the treatment of acute exacerbations of MS in adults.1 Controlled clinical trials have shown Acthar Gel to be effective in speeding the resolution of acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis. However, there is no evidence that it affects the ultimate outcome or natural history of the disease.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) recently announced that it will host an Investor Event on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time in Barcelona, Spain, during the Congress 2019.

The event will feature presentations by key opinion leaders including Scott Tagawa, M.D., MS, Richard A. Stratton Associate Professor in Hematology & Oncology, Associate Professor of Medicine & Urology, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Associate Attending Physician, NewYork-Presbyterian – Weill Cornell Medical Center, who will present the interim results from TROPHY-U-01 at the Congress. Cora N. Sternberg, M.D., FACP, Clinical Director, Englander Institute for Precision Medicine and Professor of Medicine in Hematology & Oncology, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian will discuss the implications of these data in an evolving metastatic urothelial cancer landscape.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Moleculin Biotech, Inc. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

PH: +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com