Due to Strong Demand, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. Announced the Signing of a $1 Billion Cross-border Sales Cooperation Agreement with Wanshan International Ltd.

Integrated Supply and Distribution Capabilities to Drive International Scale in Aftermarket Parts and SPV Portfolio Development

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. ("Autozi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AZI), one of China's leading and fastest-growing lifecycle automotive service and supply-chain technology platforms, today announced a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Wanshan International Trading Co. to jointly build and operate a cross-border supply-chain cloud platform. Through this platform, the two companies aim to drive rapid international expansion by combining Autozi's broad supply capabilities in passenger vehicle aftermarket parts and its developing portfolio of special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) with Wanshan's established overseas sales network. The companies have set a shared target of achieving USD 1 billion in cumulative overseas sales within three years, which reflects the Company's focus on scaling both aftermarket parts exports and future SPV vehicle sales.

Under the agreement, Autozi will leverage its broad portfolio of passenger-vehicle aftermarket parts, while Wanshan contributes global market access, international trade expertise, and operational capabilities across key overseas regions. Together, the companies will integrate their digital systems, logistics resources, and market insights to enable coordinated sales, cross-border fulfillment, and after-sales support through the new cloud platform.

The partnership strengthens Autozi's three strategic pillars: Capitalization, Digitalization, and Globalization, and aligns with the Company's long-term expansion into new high-growth verticals. In addition to enabling immediate overseas distribution of Autozi's existing aftermarket parts, the platform will also serve as the future international channel for planned new business lines, including special-purpose vehicle (SPV) and EV core component businesses the Company may acquire or integrate over time. This unified pathway is intended to support the globalization of both current operations and future product ecosystems under a single digital supply-chain infrastructure.

The companies expect the collaboration to meaningfully expand Autozi's international revenue base and improve its margin profiles over time, driven by the Company's SaaS-based supply-chain capabilities and Wanshan's established global trade network. The platform is designed to scale as Autozi broadens its product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and new growth initiatives.

