AZI Receives Investment Letter: CDIB Capital Intends to Invest $300 Million at a Comprehensive Price of $5 Per Share, Company's Financial Strength to Be Significantly Enhanced Upon Transaction Completion

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (the "Company" or "Autozi") today announced that it has received an investment letter from CDIB Capital International Holdings Limited ("CDIB"). Pursuant to this letter, CDIB proposes to invest a total of approximately US$300 million in the Company in stages at a comprehensive price of US$5.00 per share. If successfully completed, the transaction is expected to significantly strengthen AZI's capital position, providing robust financial support for the Company's future business development and international expansion strategy.

According to the key terms outlined in the investment letter, CDIB intends to invest in the Company's shares through a structured arrangement at the comprehensive price of US$5.00 per share. The specific investment structure, source of the shares (including whether they involve newly issued shares by the Company and/or shares transferred by existing shareholders), lock-up arrangements, closing steps, and timelines will be finalized upon further negotiations between the parties and the execution of legally binding definitive transaction documents. The proposed transaction remains subject to applicable laws and regulations, Nasdaq-related rules, potential regulatory approvals, and necessary internal corporate approvals.

The Company anticipates that, if implemented, this proposed investment would optimize its capital structure, diversify funding sources, and provide solid financial backing for channel expansion, brand building, product and technology upgrades, and localization service system development in key overseas markets. This, in turn, would accelerate the implementation of AZI's international growth strategy.

AZI stated that the proposed collaboration with CDIB could introduce a strong long-term capital partner. Leveraging CDIB's experience and resources in overseas capital markets and industrial investments is expected to provide significant support for expanding international operations and deepening global presence. Both parties also plan to explore opportunities for business synergy, resource sharing, and international market development within the framework of the definitive transaction documents.

The Company specifically cautions that the investment letter received from CDIB constitutes a non-binding proposal. Its terms are subject to further negotiation and due diligence. There can be no assurance that a formal agreement will be reached, what the final terms of any such agreement might be, the timing of completion, or the actual size of the investment. The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in accordance with Nasdaq rules and applicable securities laws and regulations as events progress.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

AZI is a technology-driven operator of comprehensive solution-focused automotive e-commerce platforms. Leveraging advanced internet technologies and big data analytics tools, it provides global participants in the automotive industry with a range of value-added services, including but not limited to new car sales, parts procurement, and logistics coordination. The company aims to promote the upgrading and transformation of the entire industry chain by improving circulation efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

