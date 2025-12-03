Duggal Visual Solutions Unveils Transparent OLED Displays at NRF 2026, Redefining Retail Engagement

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duggal Visual Solutions is set to transform the retail experience at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, where it will debut its latest innovation in digital signage, Transparent OLED displays. Featured exclusively in the Innovator Showcase, this cutting-edge technology offers attendees a glimpse into the next generation of immersive, data-driven retail environments.

Transparent OLED displays represent a leap forward in visual merchandising, enabling retailers to seamlessly blend storytelling, product interaction, and real-time analytics. OLED displays allow products to remain visible behind dynamic digital content, creating a layered experience that captivates shoppers and deepens engagement.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly half of all store executions will soon incorporate digital elements. This shift reflects a growing consumer demand for interactive, personalized shopping experiences, where customers don't just view products, they engage with them. And, this direct engagement creates brand loyalty and delivers data to support smarter merchandising and inventory decisions.

"Retail spaces, a dynamic hub that merges technology and human experience, offers virtual demonstrations and a seamless, data-driven customer journey, leading the way in innovation. Transparent OLED displays are the next step in the transformation," reports Terry Monday, Chief Strategy Officer of Duggal Visual Solutions.

From NRF to thought leadership forums, Duggal continues to shape the future of retail through technology and insight. Experience the Transparent OLED displays firsthand at the NRF 2026 Innovator Showcase.

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences and transforming environments. As the industry leader in transforming ideas into impactful realities, integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities. With a blend of craft, scale, and storytelling, Duggal produces everything from fabrication of global rollouts, multimedia experiential design, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

