Duke Energy announces new head of Investor Relations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today named Jack Sullivan vice president of Investor Relations to oversee the company's strategic communications with the financial community.

Sullivan, previously the company's director of corporate finance and investments and assistant treasurer, will begin leading the investor relations and shareholder services function effective Jan. 4, 2021. He succeeds Bryan Buckler, who recently left the company for another career opportunity.

"Jack will be a strong voice with the investment community as we make progress toward our net-zero carbon by 2050 goal and important social and governance targets," said Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "His extensive knowledge of the company's strategy and strong track record executing our financial plan position him well to communicate Duke Energy's low-risk, consistent value proposition that delivers sustainable results for our shareholders."

Sullivan has a deep background in finance, with more than 20 years in corporate development, corporate finance and investment banking. In his role as assistant treasurer, he helped Duke Energy raise over $45 billion, including funds to advance the company's clean energy strategy. And during his time in corporate development, he worked on several important transactions, including the merger of Duke Energy and Progress Energy, and the acquisitions of Outland Energy Services, a renewable energy services company, and Piedmont Natural Gas.

Prior to joining Duke Energy in 2009, Sullivan spent approximately 10 years at Bank of America, providing capital markets and strategic advisory services to companies in the energy and power sectors.

Sullivan earned his bachelor of arts degree from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and his masters of business administration from Wake Forest University.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

