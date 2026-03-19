Duke Energy partners with colleges to train next generation of lineworkers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the Duke Energy Foundation, Duke Energy is awarding Lake-Sumter State College, Seminole State College of Florida, Valencia College, St. Petersburg College and South Florida State College each $50,000 to support their electrical lineworker training programs.

Why it matters

Each program provides students with industry-recognized training and skills that allow them to pursue entry-level positions at electric utilities.

Depending on the program, training lasts between seven weeks and 18 months, helping jumpstart graduates' careers in linework.

These programs also create a steady talent pipeline for the industry.

Between 2022 and 2025, Duke Energy hired more than 100 program graduates.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical lineworker employment is projected to grow 7% from 2024 to 2034 – much faster than the average for all occupations.



What they're saying

Melissa Seixas, State President, Duke Energy Florida: "Lineworkers are the heart of our communities, helping keep the power flowing for our family members, friends and neighbors every single day. I'm proud of Duke Energy's partnerships with such well-respected institutions and grateful for all they do to help introduce so many men and women to what I truly believe is one of the most celebrated and rewarding career paths."

Dr. Laura Byrd, Executive Vice President of Operations, Lake-Sumter State College / Executive Director, Lake-Sumter State College Foundation: "Lake-Sumter State College is proud to partner with Duke Energy to expand opportunities for students pursuing high-demand, high-wage careers in our region. Scholarships for the lineworker program not only remove financial barriers but also open the door to a valuable career pathway, one that equips students with the skills, confidence, and purpose to serve their communities in a vital industry. Together, we're helping create lasting, rewarding careers that power Florida's future."

Dr. Jennifer Keefe, Director of Grants Development & Management, Seminole State College of Florida: "The Foundation for Seminole State College of Florida is once again thrilled to partner with the Duke Energy Foundation in the continued development of our lineworker program, offered through Seminole State Commits. Funding for Project POWER (Preparing Outstanding Workforce Energy Reliability) is crucial to our ability to continue to train line workers to serve the needs of our community for years to come. Our partnership with Duke Energy is a testament to both of our commitments to making our community stronger and more prepared for the challenges of the future and we are grateful for Duke Energy's ongoing support."

Kathleen Plinske, President, Valencia College: "Valencia College's collaboration with Duke Energy spans more than two decades. We are incredibly grateful for their long-standing support, and this grant demonstrates their continued commitment to our students, enabling them to pursue high-wage careers as powerline technicians."

Belinthia Berry, Dean of Workforce Development, St. Petersburg College: "Our partnership with Duke Energy is a powerful investment in the future of our region, creating a pipeline of highly skilled, job-ready lineworkers. Together, we are transforming lives by connecting students to industry-aligned training and high-demand career opportunities."

Emily W. Dabolt, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, South Florida State College: "This collaboration with Duke Energy is a gamechanger for our electrical lineworker program at South Florida State College. Their investment in essential training equipment ensures our students gain real-world, hands-on experience with the same tools they'll use in their careers. Duke Energy's support directly translates to stronger workforce readiness and better employment outcomes for our students. This partnership exemplifies what's possible when industry leaders invest in the next generation of skilled professionals who will serve our community for years to come."

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Aly Raschid

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DE_AlyRaschid

SOURCE Duke Energy