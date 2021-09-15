Duke Energy announces notice of redemption of all Junior Subordinated Debentures due Jan. 15, 2073

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Corporation today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 5.125% Junior Subordinated Debentures due Jan. 15, 2073 (NYSE: DUKH) (CUSIP: 26441C303) ("the debentures") at a redemption price ("redemption price") of 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding October 7, 2021, the redemption date.

The redemption price for the debentures will be equal to $25 (the principal amount of each debenture) plus accrued and unpaid interest from July 15, 2021, to but excluding Oct. 7, 2021, in the amount per debenture of $0.2918402778. The total principal amount of the debentures is $500 million.

On the redemption date, provided that the trustee has received sufficient funds to complete the redemption, the debentures will become due and payable and interest will cease to accrue. The paying agent for the debentures is The Bank of New York Mellon, Attn: Corporate Trust Window, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057.

