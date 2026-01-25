Duke Energy reports over 18,000 outages in Carolinas, with more expected as ice threatens trees and power lines

Editor's note: Visit the Duke Energy News Center for downloadable B-roll and high-resolution images.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Storm Fern continues to deliver freezing rain and sleet across the Carolinas – bringing down trees, limbs and power lines and causing scattered outages.

Low temperatures mean ice-covered limbs and power lines could fall even after precipitation ends, meaning additional scattered outages are possible over the coming days.

Duke Energy offers ways for customers with power to save energy as frigid temperatures continue throughout the week.

The latest

Duke Energy has restored power to 24,864 Carolinas customers as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25. Lineworkers continue to assess damage and restore power as conditions allow. The company has also used self-healing technology to remotely reroute power around damaged equipment. In areas where road conditions remain too hazardous for travel, Duke Energy will deploy lineworkers, damage assessors and tree trimmers as soon as they can safely reach the damaged infrastructure.

18,016 customers are without power as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25. Based on revised weather forecasts, Duke Energy expects the number of customer outages to increase steadily through Sunday evening.

Duke Energy reiterates that outages could last several days. The company will issue estimated restoration times as it completes its damage assessments.



The numbers

The following outage figures are as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25. Outages continue to rise as ice accumulates in the hardest‑hit counties. Refer to the Duke Energy Outage Map for up-to-date figures broken out by county.



OUTAGES RESTORED CUSTOMERS WITHOUT POWER NORTH CAROLINA 23,258 14,802 SOUTH CAROLINA 1,606 3,214 TOTAL 24,864 18,016

Duke Energy serves about 4.7 million electric customers in the Carolinas – about 3.8 million in North Carolina and nearly 860,000 in South Carolina.

Our view

Rick Canavan, Duke Energy storm director:

"Winter Storm Fern is still creating dangerous conditions across the Carolinas, and we expect outage numbers to rise as ice keeps bringing down trees and power lines."

"Ice damage can continue long after the storm itself passes. Even as skies clear, ice can make falling tree branches 30 times heavier and much more likely to break power lines and poles."

"We have crews positioned across the region – some are already restoring power, while others remain ready to move in as soon as conditions allow."

"Once it's safe, many of our workers will assess damage and restore power in tandem – not in sequence – so customers will see additional progress as soon as crews can reach areas safely."

What customers should know

First and foremost: Always stay away from downed and sagging power lines; use generators safely and according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Duke Energy's Winter Storm Fern workforce includes more than 18,000 lineworkers, vegetation specialists, damage assessors and storm support staff. They restore power following a safe, staged approach that prevents equipment damage and protects themselves, customers and communities. Technicians typically repair the largest outages first – starting with transmission lines, substations and main distribution lines – before moving to smaller neighborhood lines and individual locations. The company prioritizes emergency facilities and critical infrastructure throughout the process.

The absence of utility trucks in a neighborhood does not mean crews are idle. Workers may be repairing damage at substations, transmission lines or other upstream locations that must be restored first before local lines can be energized.

Duke Energy is prepared to use helicopters, drones, tracked equipment and trucks with chained tires to assess damage and make repairs.

If needed, additional out‑of‑state crews are on call to arrive on Tuesday to support Duke Energy's restoration efforts.

What customers can do

Stay out of the way: "Move over" laws in North Carolina and South Carolina require all drivers to move over or slow down considerably for emergency service vehicles with flashing lights. Avoid approaching utility workers in the field or entering their work zones as they clear debris and restore power.

"Move over" laws in North Carolina and South Carolina require all drivers to move over or slow down considerably for emergency service vehicles with flashing lights. Save energy and money: Customers with power will likely see their energy usage increase over the next seven days due to colder-than-normal temperatures. Many low- and no-cost tips can help customers save: Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. Every degree lower means more money in your pocket without sacrificing comfort. Check air filters to ensure they're clean in order to improve airflow and system performance and reduce energy consumption. Open blinds and curtains on sunny days to naturally warm your space, and then close them at night to keep the heat in. Operate ceiling fans clockwise in winter to push warm air down for greater comfort.

Customers with power will likely see their energy usage increase over the next seven days due to colder-than-normal temperatures. Many low- and no-cost tips can help customers save:

More information

