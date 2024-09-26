Duke Energy anticipates widespread damage, extended outages; encourages customers to prioritize safety

Awards $50,000 to the American Red Cross as Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida later today

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida later today, Duke Energy Florida is reminding customers that the company has 8,000 workers, including nearly 4,000 in The Villages in Central Florida, ready to respond to widespread power outages as soon as conditions allow. The company is also encouraging customers to remain informed and vigilant – while prioritizing safety above all else – before, during and after the storm.

"Hurricane Helene poses a significant threat to Florida's Big Bend and other communities along the state's west coast. The potential of a category four storm can cause widespread damage to our equipment resulting in extended outage durations for our customers," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "We can't overstate how critical it is for our customers in these areas to keep safety top of mind in the hours and days ahead."

In anticipation of the Hurricane Helene, the Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster response and relief efforts. This is in addition to the $3.5 million the Foundation has donated specifically to the American Red Cross' emergency response work in Florida over the last five years, as well as a previous $100,000 grant to upgrade the organization's Emergency app.

"The American Red Cross offers life-saving services in the aftermath of hurricanes and other disasters," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "It's our privilege to contribute to this important mission and help ensure our fellow Floridians can get back on their feet as quickly as possible post-Helene."

Customers are advised to practice the safety protocols below:

Have a portable radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio on hand to monitor the storm's latest developments.

In case of strong winds, stay away from windows and doors, even if they are covered. Seek shelter in a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest floor.

Disconnect or turn off any nonessential electrical equipment that may start automatically when power is restored to avoid overloading circuits.

Do not open freezers or refrigerators more than necessary. Opening these appliances will allow food to thaw quicker. For more information, see the FDA's food safety guidelines.

To report a power outage, text OUT to 57801, call 800.228.8485 or report online or through the mobile app. For more safety tips, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.

