Duke Energy appoints new chief diversity and inclusion officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today named Cameron McDonald chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president, talent agility and acquisition. The appointment is effective Nov. 1, 2021.

McDonald is currently Duke Energy's vice president, human resources, where she leads the company's talent acquisition, workforce agility and HR business partner functions. She will succeed Joni Davis, who is retiring following a 34-year career with the company.

McDonald will report to Ron Reising, chief human resources officer.

"Cameron has broad experience, strong relationships with our senior leaders and a proven track record of implementing talent strategies that enable the company to execute its clean energy strategy," said Reising. "Combining diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, and workforce agility will help increase diversity in our recruiting pipeline, workforce and leadership team, strengthen our culture of inclusion and build the skill sets needed to achieve our clean energy vision."

Duke Energy's diversity and inclusion program has significant momentum. The company has made strong progress hiring diverse candidates and advancing diverse leaders; expanding training and learning opportunities; and hosting events where employees can have safe and honest conversations. Duke Energy also increased its focus on social justice and racial equity philanthropy. Since May of 2020, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed $4 million to help advocate for equal opportunities in the communities it serves.

McDonald joined Duke Energy in 2001 and has held numerous roles in human resources, including compensation, employee relations, change management, learning and development and HR business partner consulting. McDonald also led a team focused on HR transformation, applying innovation and technology to reimagine HR products and services.

A native of South Carolina, McDonald earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Clemson University and a master's degree in human resources from the University of South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Neil Nissan

800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

