Understanding higher energy bills this winter - and how Duke Energy can help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers see higher energy bills during the winter months, Duke Energy is addressing common misconceptions about what's driving costs higher and sharing ways customers can better manage energy use, payment options and available assistance.

What we are hearing: My bill went up because Duke Energy raised rates.

Fact: Prolonged cold weather is a major driver of higher bills.

Extended periods of cold temperatures cause heating systems to run longer and more frequently to keep homes comfortable. That increased energy use – not a rate change – is the primary reason many customers are seeing higher bills this winter.

While we saw a small increase in rates for both Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress, that increase only accounts for about $4 for a Duke Energy Carolinas customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity, and less than a dollar for a Duke Energy Progress customer using the same amount. The rate increase itself did not account for a significant increase in bills. Much higher usage was the main driver.

This past winter ranked as one of the most extreme winters across Duke Energy service areas in the past 10 years, including more frequent and longer-lasting cold spells, colder overnight lows and higher heating demand than in the past decade.

During that same time, snow and ice kept many families home, increasing energy usage from higher appliance use (cooking, washing dishes, etc.).

What we are hearing: There's nothing I can do to prevent higher bills when cold weather strikes.

Fact: Small actions and smart tools can help manage energy use and costs.

Even during cold weather, customers can take steps that add up to meaningful savings. And when temperatures are very cold for multiple days in a row, these measures can lead to even more savings on their bill:

Set thermostats to the lowest comfortable temperature

Seal air leaks with caulk or weatherstripping

Open blinds during the day and close them at night

Run ceiling fans clockwise to push warm air down

Change air filters regularly for better efficiency

Duke Energy also offers tools such as:

Home Energy House Call , which includes an energy assessment with no out-of-pocket cost, customized report, efficiency kit and expert recommendations

, which includes an energy assessment with no out-of-pocket cost, customized report, efficiency kit and expert recommendations Flex Savings Option (time-of-use), to help lower costs by shifting some energy use to off-peak hours

(time-of-use), to help lower costs by shifting some energy use to off-peak hours Smart thermostat programs, offering up to $150 in initial bill credits and $50 annually for qualifying devices

What we are hearing: I am behind on my bill. I can't pay it all and I don't have options.

Fact: Flexible payment options are available to help make bills more manageable.

Customers who need extra time or flexibility can explore:

Budget Billing for more predictable monthly payments year-round

for more predictable monthly payments year-round Due date extensions for short-term relief

for short-term relief Pick Your Due Date to align bills with pay schedules

to align bills with pay schedules Installment plans to spread past-due balances over time

What we are hearing: Help is limited if I'm struggling to pay my energy bill.

Fact: Financial assistance and community resources are available now to qualifying households.

In 2025, more than $95 million was provided in energy bill assistance to North Carolina customers, supporting nearly 110,800 households through programs such as:

Share the Light Fund® , which helps eligible customers with energy bills

, which helps eligible customers with energy bills Federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Duke Energy recently participated in LIHEAP Action Day, meeting with congressional offices to support continued federal funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Get connected to local organizations offering bill help through our Payment Assistance Finder or call 211 for additional community resources.

Customers are encouraged to seek help early to find the option that best fits their needs.

What we are hearing: My bill is much higher than last month.

Fact: Compare bills year over year, not month to consecutive month.

When looking at your energy bill, it helps to compare the same month from one year to the next. Bills can change from month to month, so comparing December to January, for example, may not give you a clear picture. Looking at this January alongside last January makes it easier to see what's really changed in your energy use and costs.

Bottom line: Cold weather can drive higher energy use, which leads to higher bills for the energy used. Customers have options from managing energy use and payment plans to financial assistance. Duke Energy is here to help customers stay informed, supported and connected to resources. Customers can find tools and tips at duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

