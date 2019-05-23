Duke Energy appoints new chief information officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced Bonnie Titone will join the company as chief information officer, effective June 19.

Titone was most recently vice president of information business technology at Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). She will oversee Duke Energy's information technology operations and infrastructure, telecommunications, and project delivery and support for various business areas. She will also contribute to the company's ongoing digital transformation efforts.

"Bonnie's deep knowledge and leadership in the energy industry will enhance our focus on maintaining reliable technology systems, delivering a positive customer experience and advancing our long-term strategy as we modernize the energy grid's capabilities," said Brian Savoy, Duke Energy's senior vice president of business transformation and technology. "Technology is enabling businesses to operate in new ways – and Bonnie will help ensure Duke Energy is implementing technologies that position us to continue providing customers with the service they expect."

Prior to her work at PG&E, Titone served in leadership roles at Volkswagen and Toyota, where she focused on software and project delivery, as well as strategic direction and alignment across multiple brands and countries.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



