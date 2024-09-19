Duke Energy Launches New Options for Free Home Energy Assessments in Indiana, Helping Customers Save on Energy Use

Adding to its in-home assessments, new virtual, phone and web options now available to Indiana customers

Free energy assessments are designed to help customers identify ways to save through improved home energy efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is expanding its existing free in-home assessment program and providing new virtual, phone and web options for customers through its Home Energy House Call program.

Through education and awareness of energy use, energy specialists help customers find ways to save energy and money by being more efficient. Customers receive a free energy efficiency kit, a customized usage report, low-cost tips and expert recommendations to help them see energy savings.

Newly eligible customers include renters of single-family homes and owners/renters of condos, townhomes and manufactured homes.

"We are excited to enhance accessibility of our Home Energy House Call program to reach more customers across Indiana," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "It's a great way for customers to get personalized recommendations and insights to help them save energy and ultimately money on their energy bills each month."



New assessments include:

Virtual: Customers can use their cellphone camera for a virtual walk-through of their home to conduct a free assessment with a professional energy advisor.

Phone: An energy advisor will perform an energy assessment over the phone and answer any questions a customer may have.

Online: Receive a self-directed energy assessment.

For the virtual and phone assessments, an energy specialist will analyze customers' total home energy usage and check the efficiency of their appliances and heating/cooling systems. The self-guided online assessment generates customized savings recommendations based on customer responses.

Based on the information collected, Duke Energy's experts will give customers a customized report detailing steps they can take to increase efficiency and lower their energy bills.

Along with the free assessment report, customers will receive an energy efficiency kit in the mail that includes bathroom aerators, weatherstripping, water heater insulation pipe wrap and a furnace filter whistle that can be self-installed to see immediate savings.

The Home Energy House Call program is offered to Duke Energy customers in single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes or manufactured homes who have an electric water heater, electric heat or central air conditioning.

To learn more and sign up, visit Home Energy House Call or call 844.346.4366.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 900,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

