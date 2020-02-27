Duke Energy awards $114,500 in Marketing Partnership Program grants to 24 Indiana economic development groups

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded $114,500 to 24 Indiana economic development groups for the 2020 Marketing Partnership Program. Each program was awarded up to $5,000.

"Again this year, local and regional economic development groups can take advantage of the grants to help improve and strengthen their marketing efforts to attract business investment and bring jobs to their areas," said Erin Schneider, Indiana director of economic development for Duke Energy.

To qualify for program consideration, each applicant must submit a marketing plan that has a direct impact on the community's economic growth and supports Duke Energy's economic development goals. Grant funding does not include travel, lodging, food and beverage and entertainment expenses.

The economic development organizations receiving the 2020 grants include:

City of Batesville Economic Development Commission

Bloomington Economic Development Corporation

City of Westfield Economic Development

Crawford County Economic Development Corporation

Daviess County Economic Development Foundation, Inc.

Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg / Decatur County

/ East Central Indiana Regional Partnership

Grow Wabash County

Hamilton County Economic Development Corporation

Indiana Technology Corridor

Indy Partnership

Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation

Lawrence County Economic Growth Council

One Dearborn , Inc.

, Inc. Orange County Economic Development Partnership

Pike County Economic Development Corporation

Radius Indiana

Scott County Economic Development Corporation

Shelby County Development Corporation

Southwest Indiana Development Council, Inc. (SWIDC)

Success Warrick County

Terre Haute Regional Airport

Vermillion Rise Mega Park

Whitley County Economic Development Corporation

About Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Lew Middleton

Office: 317.838.1505 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy