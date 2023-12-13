Duke Energy awards $225,000 in grants to organizations making critical home improvements for South Carolina's seniors

Efforts are geared toward needed health and safety home improvements

Each of 15 nonprofits across the state received up to $20,000

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded $225,000 to South Carolina organizations that help seniors make needed home repairs to enable senior citizens to continue to enjoy life in their current homes.

Duke Energy's Senior Home Repair Program provided 15 qualifying nonprofits grants of up to $20,000 through a request for proposals announced in September.

"South Carolina's senior population should never have to decide between basic necessities and living out their lives in safety in their own home," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "A simple home repair or safety improvement can be the big difference."

Each organization will administer the funds based on the nonprofit's mission, some addressing long waiting lists for such repairs. Grant uses include installing safety handrails in bathrooms, replacing rotting floors, installing handicap ramps and repairing unsafe steps. Grant funding cannot be used for weatherization, energy efficiency upgrades, or solar products and equipment.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Academic Technology and Wellness Academy ( Cherokee County ) – $10,000

) – AIM – $20,000

Caring and Sharing Inc. ( Georgetown , Florence and Williamsburg counties) – $20,000

, and Williamsburg counties) – Citizens United for Redevelopment and Economic Stability of Chester – $10,000

– Darlington Long-Term Recovery Group – $10,000

Habitat for Humanity Greenville County – $20,000

Habitat for Humanity Spartanburg – $20,000

Habitat for Humanity of York County – $20,000

– Helping Florence Flourish – $15,000

Home Works of America, Inc. ( Greenwood County ) – $10,000

) – Marion Dillon Habitat for Humanity – $15,000

Marlboro County Coordinating Council Inc. – $10,000

Rebuild Upstate ( Oconee and Pickens counties) – $10,000

and counties) – Sumter United Ministries – $20,000

United Way of Sumter, Clarendon and Lee Counties – $15,000

"For Florence to flourish, it takes generous neighbors and businesses who are able and willing to invest in the lives of those who find themselves in need," said Chris Handley, executive director of Helping Florence Flourish. "I'm thankful for the Duke Foundation's gift of $15,000, which will help us help a homeowner on a fixed income with much needed home repairs."

"Home preservation and repair are core components of Habitat's mission because these efforts help ensure the wellbeing of home occupants, contribute to safe home environments and foster thriving communities," said Jennifer Faner, chief operating officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County. "Our aging in place strategies focus on ensuring that our neighbors will have the ability to live in their own home and community safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of their age, income or ability level. We are so grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for their continued support of Habitat, and their commitment to the Greenville community."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

