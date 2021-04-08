Duke Energy awards $653,000 in education-related grants in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is investing $653,000 in educational grants to empower students and educators in Florida.

Twenty-three grants, awarded from the Duke Energy Foundation, will enhance educational programs focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), as well as diversity, equity and inclusion awareness.

"Building a brighter future begins with providing students with the best education and opportunities for success," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "These grants are an investment in our communities and will strengthen and support those who are educating our next generation."

Among this year's recipients is the Pinellas Education Foundation, which received $180,000 in continuing support of the STEM Academy Program. The academy fosters STEM content knowledge and workforce skill development for students in grades 2-12 using an extended school day and summer camp offerings. The program is free and open to any Pinellas County student, focusing on under-represented, low-income and diverse students.

"Engaging students in STEM education at all levels develops strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills," said Stacy Baier, CEO of the Pinellas Education Foundation. "We are grateful to Duke Energy's investment in afterschool STEM programs, which gives students greater opportunities to learn and explore the intersections of science, technology, engineering and math."

Grant recipients, programs, awards

Statewide

Consortium of Florida Education Foundations Inc. – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Professional Development for Florida's Local Education Foundations ($45,000) .

Florida Education Foundation – Florida STEAMposium ($45,000) .

Greater Tampa Bay area

Pinellas Education Foundation – STEM Academy Program ($180,000) .

Polk Education Foundation and Business Partnership – Instead of PPE, We're Focusing on EEE! (Energy, Engineering and Environmental Studies) ($40,000) .

Citrus County Education Foundation Inc. – Foundation for Success Projects ($36,000) .

Pasco Education Foundation Inc. – Pasco Energy and Marine Center ($25,000) .

Young Men's Christian Association Inc., Citrus County – YMCA Summer Readers Program ($4,000) .

Greater Orlando area

Foundation for Orange County Public Schools Inc. – 2021-2022 Teacher Impact Grants Program ($50,000) .

Orlando Science Center – Impactful STEM Fieldtrips ($45,000) .

Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools – Enhancing STEM Opportunities for Students in Seminole County ($40,000) .

Futures Inc. – EnviroSTEM 2022 ($30,000) .

A Gift for Teaching – Pencil Boys Program ($10,000) .

Educational Foundation of Lake County Inc. – Closing the Equity Gap through Engineering Pathways ($10,000) .

Sumter Schools Enhancement Foundation – Sumter Vision for Success ($6,000) .

Highlands County Education Foundation – STEM Mini-Grants for Energy, Engineering or Environmental Education ($5,000) .

Orange County Library System – Summer Reading Program Outreach to Overcome COVID Divide ($5,000) .

Greater Tallahassee/Gainesville area

Public Education Foundation of Marion County – Every Cloud has a Silver Lining ($20,000) .

Education Foundation of Gulf County Inc. – Supercharged STEM: Advanced Drone Construction ($12,000) .

Madison County Foundation for Excellence in Education – Science STEMulation ($10,000) .

Levy County Schools Foundation Inc. – Bridging the Gap ($10,000) .

The Education Foundation of Alachua County Inc. – Take Stock Summer Engineering Camp ($9,000) .

Jefferson County Education Foundation – Energizing Education for Everyone ($8,000) .

Lafayette Penny Foundation Inc. – Science is Growing! ($8,000) .

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Allison Barker

Media line: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_AllisonB

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

www.duke-energy.com

