Duke Energy awards $90,000 in Marketing Partnership Program grants to 18 Indiana economic development groups

PLAINFIELD, Ind., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded $90,000 to 18 Indiana economic development groups for the 2021 Marketing Partnership Program. Each group was awarded $5,000.

"Duke Energy is committed to strengthening collaborative efforts with our local and regional economic development partners," said Erin Schneider, Indiana director of economic development for Duke Energy. "These grants provide those partners with resources to fund marketing and strategic efforts that result in new jobs and investments in the communities we serve."

To qualify for program consideration, each applicant must submit a plan that has a direct impact on the community's economic growth and supports Duke Energy's economic development goals. Grant funding does not include travel, lodging, food and beverage and entertainment expenses.

Examples of how these grants may be used include:

Opportunities to increase awareness of a community or region's economic development strategies and product availability.

Tours and special events to promote business sites and communities.

Marketing campaigns and promotional materials.

Economic development organizations receiving the 2021 grants include:

Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance, Inc. ( Johnson County ).

). City of Fishers Economic Development Office ( Hamilton County ).

). City of Noblesville Economic Development Office ( Hamilton County ).

). East Central Indiana Regional Partnership.

Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, Inc. ( Howard County ).

). Grow Wabash County .

. Hancock County Economic Development Council.

Huntington County United Economic Development Corporation.

Invest Hamilton County .

. Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation.

Jennings County Economic Development Commission.

Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.

Orange County Economic Development Partnership.

Purdue Research Foundation, Economic Development Office ( Tippecanoe County ).

). Rush County Economic and Community Development.

South Central Indiana Economic Development Group.

Success Warrick County .

. Vermillion Rise Mega Park ( Vermillion County ).

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

