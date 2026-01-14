Duke Energy brings new grid battery on line at former Allen coal plant

$100 million, 50-megawatt (MW) battery to be followed by 167-MW battery, the company's largest, to support r apid growth across the Carolinas

New energy infrastructure will reduce fuel costs, maximize 40% federal tax credits to save customers money

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has brought on line a 50-megawatt, four-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) at its former Allen coal plant on Lake Wylie, serving customers in North Carolina and South Carolina, and has unveiled plans for additional battery storage and new jobs at the Gaston County site.

What's happening: The first BESS, at a cost of approximately $100 million, was completed under budget and ahead of schedule, serving customers beginning in November. Final testing is being completed this month. Construction of a second BESS – Duke Energy's largest, a 167‑MW, four-hour system – will begin in May on 10 acres where the coal plant's now-demolished emissions control system once stood.

Both lithium-ion battery systems qualify for federal investment tax credits, which will offset 40% of the cost for Duke Energy customers. That figure includes an extra 10% for reinvesting into an energy community; the coal plant retired in December 2024.

Our view: "We're building new resources to keep the Carolinas' economy thriving, while reinvesting in a former coal plant community that helped power this region for decades," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Repurposing existing energy infrastructure and taking advantage of federal funding significantly offset costs for our customers while continuing to support rapid growth across the region."

Why it matters: Utility-scale battery systems are particularly useful for cold winter mornings before the sun comes up, filling the gap before solar generation is available. During low-demand periods, they can also store excess energy – such as the clean power generated by Catawba Nuclear Station just across Lake Wylie – for use during high-demand periods.

Duke Energy plans to make similar battery storage investments in multiple counties across the Carolinas. The company's 2025 Carolinas Resource Plan, now under review by state regulators, projects the addition of 6,550 MW of batteries by 2035 to protect reliability and meet growth needs in North Carolina and South Carolina. That's enough storage to power more than 5 million homes during times of peak energy use.

The big picture: Duke Energy's long-term plan maintains a diverse energy mix, adding solar, storage, nuclear and natural gas generation to meet electricity demand that's rising at an unprecedented pace. Across the Carolinas, customer energy needs over the next 15 years are expected to grow at eight times the growth rate of the prior 15 years.

Coming full circle: The plan also maintains Gaston County's legacy of supporting the company's customers across both states. Duke Energy's plans call for battery storage at both of the county's retired coal plant sites along the Catawba River, Allen (1957-2024 in Belmont) and Riverbend (1929-2013 in Mount Holly). Construction of the latter, a 115-MW, four-hour BESS, is expected to begin in late 2026, coming on line in late 2027.

"We are proud of how this site and its people continue to support our customers," said Bryan Walsh, Duke Energy's vice president of Regulated Renewables and Lake Services. "Multiple former Allen plant employees now work on our Regulated Renewables team, which maintains and operates the new batteries at Allen and elsewhere in the Carolinas. Duke Energy's test site for new battery technologies, its Emerging Technology and Innovation Center, is also in Mount Holly."

What's next: As part of the company's rate review now before the North Carolina Utilities Commission, Duke Energy has proposed a third BESS at Allen to come on line by the end of 2028, as well as a regional operations, training and warehouse facility for batteries and renewables that could house 20-50 employees. Plans for both are still evolving and subject to regulator approval.

Duke Energy Carolinas

Duke Energy Carolinas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 20,800 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 24,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Bill Norton

24-hour media line: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy