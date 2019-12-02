Duke Energy, Carolina Panthers team up to "Share the Warmth" for neighbors in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy and the Carolina Panthers have teamed up to bolster contributions to "Share the Warmth" -- a community assistance program established by Duke Energy in 1985 to help Carolinas residents in need pay for heating expenses. The partnership includes game-day events, advertising and other outreach efforts.

A new text-to-give option allows anyone who makes a donation to receive an exclusive thank-you video featuring Carolina Panther players. Also, fans who donate at least $20 by text at the Duke Energy Share the Warmth tent on Mint Street before December home games will receive a limited-edition Carolina Panthers "Share the Warmth" scarf, while supplies last.

The Duke Energy Foundation matches contributions, dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000.

"Winter can be a challenging time for many Carolinians who struggle to keep their homes warm while making ends meet," said Harry Sideris, senior vice president of Duke Energy customer experience and services. "We're excited to team up with the Carolina Panthers and their fans to help increase support for Share the Warmth, which has provided essential funding for our communities for more than 30 years."

To kick off this season of giving, Carolina Panthers Charities will contribute $1,000 to Share the Warmth for every sack of an opposing team's quarterback during the team's remaining home and away December games.

During the Dec. 1 game against Washington, the Panthers defense sacked the quarterback five times for a $5,000 contribution. Track the Panthers progress using the "sack counter" available on www.panthers.com/fans/share-the-warmth

"We are delighted to be partnering with Duke Energy on their 'Share the Warmth' campaign," said Paul McGoohan, vice president of business development for the Carolina Panthers. "As part of our community commitment, we are happy to assist in raising awareness and also make our own contribution."

In 2019, Share the Warmth provided more than $1.1 million to more than 80 agencies in the Duke Energy Carolinas service area (primarily western and central North Carolina and upstate South Carolina) Since 1985, agencies have received more than $35 million in assistance to help income-qualified individuals and families.

To Donate

Text "SHARE" to 30296, or visit https://www.duke-energy.com/donatenow



Mail a check to:



Share the Warmth Fund

The Duke Energy Foundation

PO BOX 35469

CHARLOTTE NC 28254-3429





Share the Warmth Fund The Duke Energy Foundation PO BOX 35469 28254-3429 Online: Duke Energy paperless billing customers can donate online when scheduling monthly payments by completing the "Customer Contribution" section.

Duke Energy Carolinas

Duke Energy Carolinas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns nuclear, coal, natural gas, renewables and hydroelectric generation. That diverse fuel mix provides approximately 20,200 megawatts of owned electric capacity to about 2.6 million customers in a 24,000-square-mile service area of North Carolina and South Carolina.



Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Media Contact: Paige Layne

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

http://www.duke-energy.com

