Duke Energy commits $1 million to strengthen nonprofits helping North Carolina customers meet essential needs

$500,000 will be awarded to 20 nonprofits supporting seniors – applications open through May 29

Additional $500,000 to support Share the Light Fund® agencies statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is committing $1 million to support nonprofit organizations across North Carolina that deliver critical community services, including housing stability, food access, health care, utility assistance and more.

Our view: "Community partners play an essential role across the state by delivering trusted, on-the-ground support and connecting neighbors to resources that help them remain safe, healthy and independent," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "We're grateful for their leadership and dedication to making the communities we serve stronger."

High-impact investments

Supporting seniors statewide: With nearly one in five North Carolinians approaching or already in retirement age, the Foundation is awarding $500,000 to support organizations that help seniors age in place and access essentials like housing assistance, food programs, transportation and benefits navigation. Qualifying nonprofits can apply by May 29 for $25,000 grants.

With nearly one in five North Carolinians approaching or already in retirement age, the Foundation is awarding $500,000 to support organizations that help seniors age in place and access essentials like housing assistance, food programs, transportation and benefits navigation. Strengthening Share the Light Fund agencies: The Duke Energy Foundation is investing an additional $500,000 in Share the Light Fund agencies, supporting nonprofit partners that assist neighbors with utility-related needs and other essential services. More than $1 million has been distributed through Share the Light Fund in 2026 to date. Customers who would like to access funds can visit Share the Light Fund to learn more.

The Duke Energy Foundation is investing an additional $500,000 in Share the Light Fund agencies, supporting nonprofit partners that assist neighbors with utility-related needs and other essential services.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy