Duke Energy offers tips to save energy and money as temperatures rise in the Carolinas

What's happening: Temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s, pushing cooling systems to run longer and use more energy to maintain indoor temperatures

Why it matters: Acting now with a few simple steps can help reduce energy use during the heat wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High temperatures are forecast across the Carolinas this weekend and next week, and Duke Energy has tips to help you take control of your energy use while keeping you and your family cool.

Tips to save energy and money

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting. Even a couple of degrees can help save energy and money. Keep in mind: Your system will run longer – using more energy – the hotter it is outside even if your thermostat setting never changes.

Even a couple of degrees can help save energy and money. Keep in mind: Your system will run longer – using more energy – the hotter it is outside even if your thermostat setting never changes. Use cooler water for washing clothes. Switching your temperature setting from hot to warm can cut a laundry load's energy use in half.

Switching your temperature setting from hot to warm can cut a laundry load's energy use in half. Run heat-producing appliances during cooler morning hours for additional savings.

for additional savings. Close curtains and blinds on the sunny side of your home to help prevent the sun from heating your home.

on the sunny side of your home to help prevent the sun from heating your home. Operate ceiling fans in a counterclockwise direction in the summer, which pushes cooler air back down into the room.

Savings programs and incentives

Get a free home energy assessment. Customers receive a free energy efficiency kit, customized usage report, low-cost tips and expert recommendations to help them see energy savings by signing up for our free Home Energy House Call.

Customers receive a free energy efficiency kit, customized usage report, low-cost tips and expert recommendations to help them see energy savings by signing up for our free Home Energy House Call. Get paid for shifting energy use. Customers can receive a credit on their bill for automatically shifting their energy use to times when demand for energy is lower. Enroll your smart thermostat in our Power Manager® (Duke Energy Carolinas customers)/ EnergyWise® Home (Duke Energy Progress customers) program.

Find more ways to get ready for the heat

Duke Energy is here to help customers manage energy use during the summer heat with programs, solutions and practical tips.

Explore tools, programs and practical solutions at: duke-energy.com/SummerSolutions

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

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SOURCE Duke Energy