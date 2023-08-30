Duke Energy crews begin power restoration following Hurricane Idalia

More than 64,000 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. , with more outages, damage expected as the storm exits Florida

Crews respond to power outages in areas where weather conditions allow; nearly 70,000 restored so far

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idalia has cut power to more than 64,000 Duke Energy Florida customers so far, with more power outages and damage likely to occur as the storm continues to exit the state.

"We are committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on for our customers," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "Many of our customers are still feeling Idalia's impact. We thank all the first responders and the help we've received from other utilities. Our crews will continue to restore power where it is safe to do so."

Restoring power after a massive storm can be slowed by high winds and widespread flooding. Customers in areas hardest hit by Idalia should prepare for extended power outages and extensive damage.

The company will provide estimated power restoration times to customers once damage assessments are completed. The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website.

Important safety tips

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs, fences or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST exit the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

A generator can be very useful during a power outage but remember to always follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation.

Please watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in your area. The electrical load on the power lines can be hazardous for crews making repairs.

If rising water threatens your home – or if you evacuate your home – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed power lines.

Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Outage reporting

To stay informed about the status of power outages, customers should sign up for Outage Alerts. If already enrolled, ensure all contact information is accurate and up to date using the Manage Alerts link at duke-energy.com/OutageAlerts.

Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy) or visit dukeenergyupdates.com, available in English and Spanish.

