Duke Energy crews begin power restoration, stage additional crews as Hurricane Helene continues north

Workers are responding to power outages as weather conditions allow; nearly 42,000 restored so far

Crews will be staged at 7 locations across Florida as Helene nears landfall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Helene approaches Florida, Duke Energy has already begun restoring customers impacted by the storm. As of 5:00 pm, Duke Energy had nearly 47,000 customers without power in Florida. So far, nearly 42,000 customers have been restored.

Duke Energy is prepared to respond to additional impacts from the storm as it continues its path north. The company has 8,000 crews ready to respond, including those at the following staging locations across the state:

Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport

Jefferson County Greyhound Track

Perry-Foley Airport

St. Pete College – Tarpon Springs

– Suwannee Valley Farmers Market

The Villages

Tropicana Field

"We have already restored power while conditions have allowed us to do so. However, we have not seen the worst of this storm yet. We anticipate landfall will bring the most significant damage to our infrastructure in the Panhandle and Big Bend area that will likely cause extended outage durations," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Storm Director. "Please continue to prioritize your safety first."

Helene is anticipated to make landfall as a major hurricane with catastrophic damage later this evening. Safety is the top priority for Duke Energy customers and workers. Duke Energy urges customers to prepare for extended outage periods in areas that receive major damage. To report a power outage, text OUT to 57801, call 800.228.8485 or report online or through the mobile app. Customers can also find safety tips by visiting dukeenergyupdates.com.

Restoring power after a storm can be extremely challenging, as travel and work conditions may be impacted by high winds and widespread flooding. For safety purposes, Duke Energy line technicians cannot perform elevated work in bucket trucks when winds are excessive. However, as the storm passes and wind speeds drop below 40 miles per hour, crews will quickly begin damage assessment and repairs, allowing them to determine estimated power restoration times.

The company will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, phone calls, social media and its website.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy