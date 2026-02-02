Duke Energy: Thank you, Florida customers, for conserving energy during extreme cold on Monday morning

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy thanks its customers across Florida for reducing their electricity use on Monday morning as extreme cold pushed demand for power higher than normal. Customers' actions helped lessen strain on the electric grid and supported reliable service during one of the coldest mornings of the season.

"Customer conservation made a meaningful difference today," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We appreciate every household and business that adjusted their routines to help manage energy demand on the grid through this period of unusual cold, and we're grateful for the support from local, state and federal officials who helped encourage conservation. Our teams continue to work around the clock to ensure that our power plants and grid remain ready to meet our customers' energy needs."

Duke Energy is in a strong position to reliably meet customer demand for the rest of the week and continues efforts to add to its diverse energy mix to support economic growth and increased energy needs across Florida.

Ways customers can manage energy use and winter bills

As cold weather continues, Duke Energy encourages customers to maintain their energy‑saving habits. The company offers many low- and no-cost tips that can help customers save: duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy also offers tools and programs to help customers manage their energy bills:

Flexible payment options

Additional assistance

Tools to help

Explore other rate options

Enroll a qualifying smart thermostat for bill credits

Track energy use on the website or the Duke Energy mobile app

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy