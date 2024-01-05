Duke Energy donates $425,000 to programs providing food assistance and other resources to Florida seniors, families

  • More than a dozen organizations helping Floridians overcome hunger and financial challenges received donations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded $425,000 to more than a dozen Florida organizations that provide food assistance and other community resources to help seniors and families throughout the state.

The funding, provided by the Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Florida, helped wrap up the holiday giving campaigns of many organizations, with many including matching donations by private donors, thus creating an even greater impact for customers and communities.

"Every bit of support to local and statewide food banks and community resources is helpful any time of year but particularly during the holiday season," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are proud to support these incredible organizations and the great work they do throughout the year to keep Floridians and their families fed, healthy and secure."

This year's holiday donations are in addition to $100,000 donated previously to Feeding Florida, a statewide organization dedicated to providing healthy, nutritious meals through its network of food banks.

"We are grateful for Duke Energy's investment in our capacity building, as well as the extra steps they've taken to provide healthy food for those who need it most," said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida executive director. "The refrigeration Duke Energy funded allowed more than 45 local food pantries to store and distribute more nutritious food than ever before, and this most recent gift will fill those coolers with fresh Florida produce. This effort will provide positive health impacts for years to come."

The funding also allowed the Florida Council on Aging (FCOA) to distribute free holiday gift cards for seniors through various organizations throughout the state.

"The Florida Council on Aging is happy to have a relationship with Duke Energy and its Foundation because they truly share our commitment in giving back to the community," said Jeff Johnson, FCOA president. "In December, 1,750 seniors in 11 different counties received gift cards to be used at a retail establishment through the generosity of Duke Energy and its Foundation.

"FCOA thanks Duke Energy for their support and the numerous service providers who distributed the gift cards," said Johnson. "Thank you all for making the holidays brighter for Florida seniors."

Some of the organizations that received funding include:

  • Feeding Florida
  • Florida Council on Aging, to be distributed through the following organizations:
    • Seniors First, Orange County
    • Neighborly Care Network, Pinellas County
    • Council on Aging of Volusia County
    • NU-HOPE Elder Care Services
    • CARES, Pasco County
    • Citrus County Support Services
    • Marion Senior Services
  • 211 Tampa Bay Cares
  • St. Pete Free Clinic
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
  • Hope Partnership in Central Florida
  • Community Food Bank in Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties
  • Heartland Food Bank, Highlands County
  • Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida

To learn more about assistance programs, including how to seek utility bill assistance, visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp or call the Customer Care number listed on your energy bill.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Audrey Stasko
Media line: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_AudreyS

