Duke Energy donates $5,000 to support Cincinnati-Dayton Regional Red Cross following Memorial Day tornadoes

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation will donate $5,000 to the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross to assist victims of Monday night's tornadoes.

The donation will help Dayton communities and residents as they recover from the deadly storms that hit the Montgomery and Greene Counties late Monday. Cleanup and restoration is expected to take months, but local officials say that money is the most effective gift in the immediate term.

"We believe in giving back to neighboring communities during times of great need," said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "We are pleased to partner with the Red Cross to ensure that the aid reaches the areas most devastated by Monday's tornadoes."

As of this afternoon, Duke Energy crews and its contractors remain ready to assist in any needed storm restoration efforts in the region.

Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides electric service to about 860,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to approximately 538,000 customers.

Contact: Sally Thelen

Office: 513.287.2432

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_SallyT

SOURCE Duke Energy

