Duke Energy donates $500,000 to support environmental impact programs in North Carolina communities

Duke Energy

Dec. 18, 2023

  • Diverse projects support land conservation, biodiversity of plant and animal species, environmental resiliency and community engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As North Carolina continues to grow and lead the clean energy transition, the Duke Energy Foundation will donate more than $500,000 in grants to support programs to strengthen local nonprofit organizations and advance environmental programs.

"We're committed to playing a significant role in lifting up our communities and awarding grants to help local nonprofits across the state advance their environmental impact and community engagement," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Local communities are critical to North Carolina's energy transformation, and we look forward to our continued engagement as the state experiences unprecedented growth and opportunity."

Thirty-two organizations will receive grants. Anita Brown-Graham, director of the ncIMPACT Initiative at the University of North Carolina School of Government, a recent grant recipient, sees a strong opportunity for building environmental awareness about North Carolina's future.

"Engaging all voices in communities about our environment is critical," she said. "The ncIMPACT Initiative grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will uplift Carolina Across 100's 'Our State, Our Work' program to offer young adults who find their way back to school and employment a voice on important community issues. Regions of North Carolina facing pressing environmental challenges are also those experiencing the highest rates of youth disconnection. It is critical to include the voices of lived experience from these young adults in environmental programs. They are the path to our collective future."

The North Carolina Wildlife Federation has been a Duke Energy philanthropic partner for years. "Funding from Duke Energy is critical to our mission," said Tim Gestwicki, CEO of the NC Wildlife Federation. "We are proud to partner to advance our mission to protect, conserve and restore North Carolina wildlife and habitat for all, and our latest grant will help us address biodiversity loss by restoring habitat in historically underserved communities of Wilmington."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear. 

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

